MADISON, Wis. — Welcome back, Illinois men’s and women’s track and field.
Both teams made their season debut on Saturday, bringing home eight first-place finishes from the Badger Icebreaker hosted by Wisconsin.
It was the first time the Illini had competed in a meet since the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Feb. 29, 2020, ending an almost 11-month break from any events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I found our performance to be inspiring,” UI director of track and field Mike Turk said. “It was just a little non-scored dual meet, but I feel like we won the Olympics. It was so much fun to compete again.”
St. Thomas More graduate Lucy Lux-Rulon nabbed one of the first-place finishes for the Illini, clearing 5 feet, 5 inches to win the women’s high jump. Nya Carr added another field event title for Illinois by winning the long jump with a leap of 19-6.
Olivia Howell broke a school record in the 1,000 meters by placing first in 2 minutes, 46.52 seconds, while Rebecca Crad placed first in the 3,000 with a time of 9:37.37.
On the men’s side, Michigan graduate transfer Manning Plater left his mark in his first meet at Illinois, winning the weight throw with a toss of 73-6, the second-best mark in program history.
Nick Drayden won the long jump in 221/4, Will Renzy earned a title in the shot put with a throw of 56-83/4 and Bret Dannis won the 60-meter dash in 8.03 seconds.
Again, though, the real satisfaction for Turk and the Illini geared around the fact they had a live competition.
“I can’t stress how proud I am of the way we have responded to the long layoff,” Turk said. “We were competitive, enthusiastic and we are going home celebrating the opportunity to compete and a whole bunch of great performances.”
In swimming and diving
Duo delivers. Illinois opened its pandemic-abbreviated season with a 173-122 loss at Purdue on Saturday. It was the first event for the Illini since last February.
Abigail Cabush and Cara Bognar each won two events to pace the Illini. Cabush won the 100-yard freestyle in 51.77 seconds and took first in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.34. Bognar won the 200 butterfly (2:02.56) and the 500 freestyle (4:59.59), while Kaleigh Haworth also placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:09.33).