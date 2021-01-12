BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After an offseason filled with uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois wrestling team began its later-than-usual, Big Ten-only regular season by delivering an emphatic opening statement on Sunday at Indiana.
The result: A 39-3 Illini victory complete with two pinfalls, another victory by technical fall and four more wins via major decision.
“It was a lot of fun to get back to wrestling. The guys really hustled and were ready to go,” Illinois coach Jim Heffernan said after Sunday’s win. “They are doing a fantastic job given the circumstances. Great wins for the local guys — (Luke) Luffman getting us started and (Justin) Cardani getting a really big win.”
The Urbana product Luffman — in the first match of Sunday’s Big Ten dual with the Hoosiers — won his heavyweight match against Jacob Bullock by major decision, 11-3. Cardani, a Centennial graduate who entered his match ranked 22nd, followed up Luffman’s performance by pulling a 3-1 upset victory against eight-ranked Brock Hudkins in his 125-pound match.
The Illini also received match wins from Lucas Byrd at 133 (14-5 major decision), Dylan Duncan at 141 (win by pinfall in 6 minutes, 18 seconds), Mike Carr at 149 (16-5 major decision), Johnny Mologousis at 157 (10-0 major decision), Danny Braunagel at 165 (19-4 technical fall), Zac Braunagel at 184 (win by pinfall in 6:02) and Matt Wroblewski at 197 (5-4 decision).
Second quarter dooms UI women. A quick look at the quarter-by-quarter scores revealed where it all went wrong for the Illinois women’s basketball team during Sunday’s 70-50 road loss against No. 15 Michigan (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten).
A three-point second quarter punctuated another ineffective offensive performance for Nancy Fahey’s Illini.
“The second quarter, is when (Michigan) went to the zone (defense), and we didn’t really respond real well with our actions and that quarter really hurt us,” Fahey said. “I think otherwise it would have been a really interesting game.”
Illinois (2-6, 0-5), which shot 32.2 percent from the field in the loss, received a team-high 17 points from Jeanae Terry as the Illini dropped their fifth consecutive game.