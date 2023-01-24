CHAMPAIGN — The 17th-ranked Illinois wrestling team put forth a commanding performance on Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 23 Maryland 29-11 in a Big Ten dual meet at State Farm Center.
Illinois (5-4, 3-2 Big Ten) took an early lead against the Terrapins (8-4, 0-3) when Lucas Byrd won via a 22-7 technical fall at 133 pounds. Byrd’s victory put Illinois ahead 5-3, and the Illini never relinquished the lead.
Danny Pucino won a 5-2 decision at 141 for Illinois, while Mike Carr came through with a 22-7 technical fall at 157 to extended the Illini’s advantage to 13-8. Carr’s win set off a string of five straight victories by the Illini, with Danny Braunagel winning 13-6 at 165, Edmond Ruth winning 2-0 at 174 for Ruth’s 20th straight victory and Dylan Connell claiming an 11-2 major decision at 184. Zac Braunagel also won at 197 via forfeit.
“Total team performance,” Illinois coach Mike Poeta said. “They put on a good show for the fans. They’re really trying to build leads and dominate matches. That builds a lot of confidence. It shows a lot to the opponents when they’re looking at our results and they see these big wins. They’re starting to fear us a little bit more.”
Illinois will now turn its attention to No. 11 Minnesota (10-2, 3-2) for a 1 p.m. match this upcoming Saturday at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
In women’s tennis
Illini win opener. Kasia Treiber won her singles match, clinching a season-opening victory for Illinois in its 4-3 win at Kentucky on Sunday afternoon in Lexington, Ky.
Treiber, a sophomore from Hinsdale, defeated Makayla Mills 6-2, 6-4 at No. 5 singles to give the Illini the decisive point. This was after Illinois won the doubles point thanks to victories from Kate Duong and Megan Heuser (7-5) at No. 1 doubles and Kida Ferrari and Ashely Yeah (6-3) at No. 3 doubles.
Yeah also picked up a win at No. 2 singles, outlasting Florencia Urrutia 1-6, 6-4, 7-5. Heuser came through with the other singles victory for Illinois, defeating Lidia Gonzalez 6-2, 7-6 (1) at No. 4 singles.
Illinois (1-0) heads to Raleigh, N.C., this upcoming weekend for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, facing host North Carolina State at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In men’s tennis
Buckeyes drop Illini. Illinois couldn’t secure an upset on Sunday afternoon, losing 6-1 at No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
The Illini (2-2) lost the doubles point against the Buckeyes (5-0) and then fell behind 5-0 once singles matches started ending.
Oliver Okonkwo secured the lone point for the Illini, with the Iowa transfer defeating Jack Anthrop 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-4 at No. 5 singles. Illinois lost four of its five other singles matches in straight sets, with Hunter Heck falling just short against Justin Boulais at No. 1 singles as Boulais won 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-7.
Illinois is back home this Saturday to play Drake at 10 a.m. and Illinois State at 6 p.m.