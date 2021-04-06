CHAMPAIGN — Taylor Kuper has anchored Illinois volleyball’s defense throughout the 2021 spring season. That didn’t change in the Illini’s season-ending weekend split at Purdue.
Kuper finished the two-match series against the Boilemakers with 47 total digs (5.88 digs per set) to go with a .952 reception percentage with just two errors on 42 reception attempts to earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors Monday. It’s the first weekly conference honor for the Lenexa, Kan., native, who also had 12 assists and one ace in the matches with Purdue.
In softball
Sickels lights out. Illinois bounced back from a Saturday split against Wisconsin to win the series in a 3-0 victory on Sunday against the Badgers in Madison, Wis. Sydney Sickels threw her second one-hit shutout of the season, striking out 12 and walking one.
Shortstop Katie Wingerter got Illinois (14-6, 14-6 Big Ten) on the board with a second inning solo home run. An RBI double from first baseman Kailee Powell and an RBI single from third baseman Delaney Rummell gave the Illini a pair of ultimately unnecessary insurance runs.
In baseball
Illini drop series. Nebraska left Champaign with a series victory Sunday after beating Illinois 12-7 in another offense-forward game at Illinois Field. The teams combined for 51 runs in the three-game series.
Shortstop Branden Comia jumpstarted an early 5-0 lead for Illinois (8-10, 8-10 Big Ten) before Nebraska outscored the Illini 12-2 in the final six innings. The Cornhuskers chased Illinois starter Riley Gowens after 3 2/3 innings, and Cole Kirschsieper took the loss, giving up seven runs in two innings. Comia led the Illini, going 2 for 3 with three RBI, while third baseman Jackson Raper was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Men’s tennis
Khlif, Illini keep rolling. Illinois sent its seniors out in style, with all three picking up individual wins in the Illini’s 5-2 Senior Day victory against Minnesota on Sunday. It was the 10th straight win for Illinois (14-2, 11-1 Big Ten), which now has a substantial lead in the Big Ten West division.
Noe Khlif finished off the win with a 6-0, 6-7(4), 6-4 victory in the final match of the day at No. 4 singles. Fellows seniors Zeke Clark and Aleks Kovacevic also contributed to the win. Kovacevic teamed with Kweisi Kenyatte for a win at No. 2 doubles and also won 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Clark also won at 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
In men’s golf
Illini finish fourth. Three golfers in the top 20 helped Illinois take fourth place at the August Haskins Award Invitational on Sunday at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Illinois was 17 strokes worse Sunday than the round prior, dropping one spot in the team standings by the end of the tournament.
Giovanni Tadiotto put together his second top-10 finish of the season, but, like his team, slid on Sunday. The Illinois senior shot a 2-over 74, dropping from second to eighth in the course of the final round. Jerry Ji fired a 1-under 71 on Sunday, climbing into a share of 15th place, while Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot even par 72 on Sunday and finished in a tie for 18th.