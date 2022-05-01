FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Illinois men’s golf is back in a familiar position ahead of Sunday’s final round of the Big Ten tournament.
In contention for a title.
The Illini do have some work to do, however, as Mike Small’s team seeks a seventh consecutive conference tournament title.
Illinois trailed leader Michigan State by one stroke after the conclusion of Saturday’s second round with the Illini at 2-over 578 overall. Illinois fired a round of 4-over 292 on Saturday at The Pete Dye Course at the French Lick Resort.
“Optimistically, you look at (Saturday) and we made up ground,” Illini coach Mike Small said. “We’re back in this thing and it’s anybody’s ball game. (For Sunday), we’ve put ourselves in position where a good round will give us a chance. At the same time, we didn’t close out the round and continue the momentum that we had built earlier.”
The tournament-leading Spartans (1-over 577) and second-place Illini pace a crowded leaderboard that has six teams within 10 strokes of first place with 18 holes to go on Sunday, including Purdue (6-over 582), Northwestern (8-over 584), Maryland (9-over 585) and Wisconsin (10-over 586).
Adrien Dumont de Chassart also has his sights set on winning individual medalist honors.
The Illini senior is trying to lead wire-to-wire after extending his advantage to three strokes after shooting a round of 1-over 73 on Saturday. The Villers la Ville, Belgium, native reached 7-under 137 for the tournament with Northwestern’s David Nyfjall in second place at 4-under 140.
Dumont de Chassart was one of four players on Illinois to produce matching 73s, as he was joined by Jerry Ji, Jackson Buchanan and Tommy Kuhl in that regard on Saturday.
In men’s tennis
Run ends in semifinals. Illinois saw its Big Ten tournament end in the semifinals on Saturday after the sixth-seeded Illini bowed out with a 4-0 loss to second-seeded Michigan at Nielson Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis.
The Illini’s lone win came at No. 1 doubles with Hunter Heck and Lucas Horve prevailing 6-3, but the Wolverines (20-3) claimed the other two doubles matches to take the point.
Illinois (14-14) now waits to see if its season extends to the postseason. The NCAA tournament selection show is set for 5 p.m. on Monday.
In baseballIllini rout Hoosiers. Illinois scored early — and often — against Indiana on Saturday afternoon during an 18-10 win in front of 1,689 fans at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind., to even the three-game series at one game apiece.
Illinois (22-18, 12-5 Big Ten) pulled ahead 16-0 after a 10-run sixth inning, as four Illini had multi-hit games.
A two-run eighth-inning home run from Justin Janas to left field punctuated a career-high five-hit performance for the first baseman that also included three RBI and four runs scored.
Jacob Campbell (3 for 4, three runs, five RBI) and Branden Comia (3 for 6, three runs, three RBI) also chipped in to help defeat Indiana (19-24, 5-9).
Jack Crowder earned the win after allowing one run on five hits, striking out four and walking four in six innings.
In softball
McQueen, Sickels deliver. Tori McQueen and Sydney Sickels combined for a four-hit shutout and Illinois produced just enough offense to secure a 2-0 win against Indiana in front of 747 fans at Andy Mohr Field in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Ryono’s two-run double in the first inning stood up the rest of the way, as the Illini (32-16, 14-4 Big Ten) clinched their fifth consecutive series win after claiming the first two games with the Hoosiers (25-19, 8-11).
In track and field
Relay ends up on podium. A podium finish from the men’s 440-meter hurdle relay team was the highlight for Illinois on the final day of the Drake Relays on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.
DeVontae Ford, Robert Williams, Bret Dannis and Jaden Jackson claimed a second-place finish in that relay with a time of 57.77 seconds.