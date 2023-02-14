MOBILE, Ala. — Adrien Dumont de Chassart is arguably the top golfer on the Illinois men’s team this season.
But the fifth-year Illini is far from the only productive scoring option for Mike Small’s program.
Small counted on Dumont de Chassart, along with three other similar solid rounds, to lead Illinois on Monday at the Hal Williams Collegiate in the first tournament of 2023 for Illinois.
The fifth-ranked Illini took a two-stroke lead into Tuesday after play was halted because of darkness on Monday evening with just a few holes remaining in the second round.
Illinois compiled a 11-under 273 in its first round and was at 10 under int he second round, just ahead of Arkansas. The second round is set to be completed on Tuesday morning before the final 18 holes take place later on Tuesday.
Dumont de Chassart is tied for fifth after carding a 3-under 68 in his first round Monday. He was at 3 under in his second round, with one hole still left to play.
Piercen Hunt and Matthis Besard are also in a tie for fifth with Dumont de Chassart, while Tommy Kuhl is one stroke back in a tie for 12th place.
In women’s golf
Illini in 10th. Crystal Wnag moved up the individual leaderboard on Monday at the T. Hession Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., while Illinoi climbed one spot in the team leaderboard.
Illinois is 10th at the 16-team tournament entering Tuesday’s final round with a two-round score of 19-over 587. Wang is tied for fifth at 2-under 140 after a round of 69 on Monday and a 71 on Sunday. Siyan Chen is tied for 19th at 3-over 145 to give Illinois two golfers in the Top 20.
Mattison Frick had a memorable opening round for the Illini on Sunday when the freshman from Peoria, Ariz., made a hole in one by acing the 200-yard Par 3 second hole. Frick is tied for 61st after she shot 74 on Sunday and 79 on Monday.
In women’s gymnastics
Illini fall to Buckeyes. Despite two individual wins from Mia Townes, Illinois lost a Top 25 dual meet on Monday night to Ohio State. The 13th-ranked Buckeyes compiled a score of 196.825, with No. 23 Illinois putting together a total of 196.600.
Townes shined on the balance beam and floor exercise for the Illini (6-5, 2-2 Big Ten) against the Buckeyes (9-1, 4-1). Townes tied for first in the beam with Ohio State’s Ella Hodges as both athletes registered a 9.925.
Townes edged teammate Ruthuja Nataraj and Hodges to win the floor exercise with a score of 9.950. Townes also placed second in the vault (9.900).
In wrestling
Cyclones top Illini. Illinois concluded the regular season with a 21-13 loss on Sunday to Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
The third-ranked Cyclones led for the majority of the match, taking a 6-4 lead when Casey Swiderski defeated the Illini’s Danny Pucino via a 10-7 decision at 141 pounds. Illinois was never able to get closer than that.
Lucas Byrd registered his 12th straight win for Illinois when he won a major decision at 133.
Mike Carr won a 10-8 decision at 157, Edmon Ruth won a 3-2 decision at 174 and Zac Braunagel won a 4-3 decision at 197 to account for the other victories by the 18th-ranked Illini (6-7) against the third-ranked Cyclones (16-2).
In women’s tennis
Win streak at two. A day after the Illini defeated Missouri 4-0 to give coach Evan Clark his 100th win in charge of the program, Illinois gave Clark his 101st victory after the Illini beat Illinois State 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.
Illinois (4-3) claimed the doubles point thanks to victories by the No. 2 doubles pairing of Violeta Martinez and Ashley Yeah (6-2) and the No. 3 doubles tandem of Kasia Treiber and Kida Ferrari (6-4).
Illinois went ahead 2-0 after Ferrari defeated Elena Jankulovska 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5 singles and then increased its lead to 3-0 following Ashley Yeah winning 6-2, 6-1 against Alexandra Abyasova at No. 1 singles. After the Redbirds (3-1) won at No. 4 singles, Illinois clinched the match when Josie Frazier won 7-5, 6-1 against Tijana Zlatanovic at No. 2 singles.
In softball
Offense struggles. The Illini ended their stay at the NFCA Leadoff Classic with two losses against Top 25 programs on Sunday in Clearwater, Fla.
The Illini (2-3) lost 7-0 to sixth-ranked Texas before No. 21 Auburn cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings. Illinois fell behind the Longhorns (2-1-1) 1-0 in the top of the third inning on an RBI single to center field by third baseman Mia Scott. First baseman Reese Atwood then hit a two-run home run off Illinois starter Tori McQueen in the fourth to give Texas a 3-0 lead. Atwood was at it again an inning later with a bases-clearing double that staked the Longhorns to their 7-0 lead.
McQueen (0-1) was tagged with the loss, allowing seven hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings. The left-hander walked one and struck out two. Illinois struggled against Texas starter Estelle Czech (1-1), who threw a four-hit shutout and struck out four. Delaney Rummell was the lone bright spot offensively for Illinois, going 3 for 3.
Auburn (4-1) took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second, with RBI singles from third baseman Annabelle Widra, shortstop Nelia Peralta and second baseman Carlee McCondichie. That was all the offense the Tigers needed for their starter Maddie Penta. Penta (3-0) threw four innings and limited Illinois to two hits, striking out nine and walking one.
Widra (2 for 3, three RBI), outfielder Icess Tresvik (1 for 3, two RBI) and catcher Aspyn Goodwin (1 for 3, two RBI) all added home runs off Illinois starter Lauren Wiles (0-2).
Catcher Paige Berkmeyer and designated player Brianna Nykaza each had a single to account for the lone hits by Illinois.