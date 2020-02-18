CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team will try to end a two-game losing streak Wednesday at Michigan.
The latest loss by the Illini happened on Sunday afternoon, with Purdue leaving State Farm Center with a 70-58 win in front of 2,119 fans.
Petra Holesinska scored a game-high 18 points for Illinois (11-14, 2-12 Big Ten), but Purdue asserted itself by outrebounding the Illini 42-19. Dominique Oden and Ae’Rianna Harris each finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to pace the Boilermakers (17-10, 8-7).
“We could look at all these things, but it’s the 42 rebounds (for Purdue), and us getting 19,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said. “That to me is where the game tipped.”
Courtney Joens came off the bench to produce 12 points for the Illini and Jeanae Terry (10 points, five rebounds, four assists) also chipped in.
In baseball
Illini stumble. Illinois stayed close with No. 18 Wake Forest on Sunday, but the host Demon Deacons won 5-3 on Sunday.
Illinois center fielder Taylor Jackson led off the game with a solo home run, but Wake Forest used a three-run second inning to go ahead 3-1. A two-run single by Illini left fielder Nathan Aide tied the game at 3 in the third before Wake Forest (3-1) tacked on single runs in the fifth and eighth inning to prevail.
“I thought we did a good job on the mound for the most part,” UI coach Dan Hartleb said. “Our pitchers put us in position to win, but we have to make some adjustments hitting-wise.”
In softball
Davis shines. Danielle Davis hit a grand slam and Delaney Rummell added a two-run home run, lifting Illinois to a 7-3 win on Sunday at North Carolnia State.
It was part of a five-RBI day by Davis, whose go-ahead RBI single in the third put Illinois on top 3-2 before she hit her grand slam two innings later. Addy Jarvis threw five quality innings to pick up the win for the Illini (5-3).
In addition to helping out in Sunday’s win, Rummell earned co-Big Ten freshman of the week honors on Monday.
In wrestling
Illini falter. No. 15 Illinois only led Purdue once on Sunday, ultimately falling 18-14 at Huff Hall.
Travis Piotrowski at 133 pounds, Eric Barone at 157, Danny Braungael at 165 and Matt Wroblewski at 197 all recored wins for the Illini (9-4), who host Fresno State at 4 p.m. on Friday in their final home match this season.
In women’s gymnastics
Spartans top Illini. The 23rd-ranked Illini suffered a loss at Michigan State on Sunday, with the Spartans compiling a score of 196.150 to 195.775 by Illinois.
Nicole Biondi led the Illini by winning the vault with a score of 9.850, while Karen Howell, Kylie Noonan and Shaylah Scott all registered a 9.900 on beam to tie for first.
In women’s tennis
Rabinowitz wins. The Illinois women’s tennis team lost 4-1 at undefeated Baylor on Sunday, the fifth straight loss by the Illini.
After the Illini lost the doubles point to the Bears, Mia Rabinowitz recorded the only win for Illinois (3-6) with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles.