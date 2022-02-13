BATON ROUGE, La. — The Illinois softball team guaranteed it will come away from its opening tournament with a winning record after the Illini swept a Saturday doubleheader against South Alabama and Central Arkansas on day two of the LSU Tiger Classic.
Illinois (3-1) will conclude its stay in Louisiana with a rematch against No. 14 LSU at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The Illini lost 4-2 to the host Tigers on Friday night.
Back to Saturday’s twin bill, Kailee Powell capped things off in dramatic fashion with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Illinois walked off with a 2-1 victory against Central Arkansas.
Powell’s game-winning drive to left-center made a winner out of Kelsie Packard, who entered the game in relief of starter Tori McQueen in the sixth inning.
Packard (1-0) struck out three and walked one in two scoreless innings versus the Bears (1-3).
Earlier in the day on Saturday, Lauren Wiles (1-1) bounced back nicely from a loss to LSU with seven strong innings in a 3-2 victory over South Alabama. The freshman right-hander struck out 11 batters and allowed two runs by pitching around eight hits and three walks in a complete-game win.
Avrey Steiner had the go-ahead RBI single for Illinois in the fifth inning after the Jaguars (1-3) tied the game up at 2 in the fourth by plating two runs. Kelly Ryono added two hits for the Illini in the win, including a run-scoring double in the second inning. Danielle Davis put Illinois ahead 2-0 later in that frame by doubling down the right-field line.
In women’s basketballRally not nearly enough. A fourth-quarter comeback was a case of too little, too late for Nancy Fahey’s Illinois team.
The Illini, who trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half, cut that deficit to single digits briefly in the final period before Nebraska pulled away for an 82-63 victory in front of 1,182 fans on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Eva Rubin’s made jump shot in the paint at the 7 minute, 13 second mark of the fourth quarter cut Illinois’ deficit to 64-55. The Cornhuskers, however, responded by scoring the next six points to pull back ahead 70-55 with 4:32 left in regulation and outscored the Illini 12-8 the rest of the way for a 19-point win.
Aaliyah Nye matched her season-high from Illinois’ season-opening win back on Nov. 9 versus North Carolina Central by scoring a game-high 23 points for the Illini (6-14, 1-8 Big Ten), who lost their sixth consecutive game. Rubin (13 points) and De’Myla Brown (12 points) joined Nye in double figures.
Jaz Shelley led Nebraska (18-6, 7-6) with 21 points on the strength of five made three-pointers.
In men’s gymnastics
Sooners top Illini. Three Illinois gymnasts earned individual event titles, but the fifth-ranked Illini never led in a 403.950-398.650 loss to No. 2 Oklahoma on Saturday at Huff Hall in Champaign.
Connor McCool on floor (14.150), Ian Skirkey on the pommel horse (14.100) and Evan Manivong on vault (14.700) each won an event for Illinois.
The Illini started strong, matching the Sooners through the first rotation of Saturday’s top-five dual meet as both teams scored a 67.150 in the floor exercises.
In men’s tennis
Illini struggle on road. Alex Brown and Gabrielius Gazauskas were the only two Illinois players to win a match across singles and doubles in a 4-0 Illini loss at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.
The No. 2 doubles team of Brown and Gazauskas collected a 6-4 win for Illinois, but the Irish claimed the other two doubles matches to win the doubles point.
Olivier Stuart, Alex Brown and Lucas Horve all lost in straight sets in singles play.
In track and field
Dovalovsky paces Illini. Illinois collected top-five finishes in eight different events on Saturday on the final day of the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn.
Nicolas Dovalovsky had the best result of that group, taking first place in the unseeded 800-meter race with a time of 1 minute, 51.11 seconds. Sam Poglitsch, meanwhile, finished second in the women’s unseeded 800 (2:07.85).
The Illini had three other runner-up results. Tyler Sudduth took second place in the men’s shot put with a distance of 19.59 meters, while Jessica McDowell crossed the line in second in the 400 (53.98 seconds) and the men’s 1,600-meter relay unit of Robert Williams, William Merrick, DeVontae Ford and Kashief King had a runner-up showing with a season-best time of 3:12.25.
Illinois’ third-place finishes belonged to Logan Neely (women’s unseeded 400, 56.02 seconds) and Tori Thomas (women’s pole vault, 3.93 meters).