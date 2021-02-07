UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ask any Big Ten volleyball player or coach what the toughest conference is, and you’ll get a similar response.
The Big Ten.
The Illinois volleyball team is finding that out the hard way after sustaining its fourth straight loss on Saturday evening despite a valiant effort against No. 9 Penn State.
The host Nittany Lions swept the season series against Illinois, winning 25-16, 27-29, 26-28, 25-15, 15-8. Late Friday night, Penn State topped Illinois in four sets, winning 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 25-250.
The current losing streak the Illini (2-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are on is all against Top 10 teams. No. 1 Wisconsin won two matches at Huff Hall in Champaign last weekend before the Illini headed east for its trip against Penn State (2-0, 2-0).
A night after she reached 1,000 career kills at Illinois, Megan Cooney once again led the Illini offense on Saturday night with a team-high 16 kills. Raina Terry added 13 kills, with Diana Brown (24 assists) and Kylie Bruder (19 assists) running the offense. Champaign Central graduate Rylee Hinton compiled a team-high seven blocks for Illinois.
Illinois will now enter this upcoming week with plenty of opportunities to practice, but no matches currently on the schedule. Their two-game series against Northwestern is postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats’ program. The two in-state foes were slated to meet on Tuesday night in Champaign before playing in Evanston next Saturday night, but when those matches will be made up is unclear.
Illinois is now scheduled to face Ohio State (4-0, 4-0) next when the Buckeyes travel to Champaign for a two-match series on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.
In women’s track and field
Trio delivers. The Illini swept the top three spots in the 800-meter run during Saturday’s Husker Quad at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb.
Olivia Howell won the race in 2 minutes, 9.84 seconds, with Tracy Towns second in 2:10.84 and Mikaela Lucki third in 2:11.66. That event was the best cumulative effort by Illinois, with Rebecca Craddock adding another first-place in the mile by crossing the finish line in 4:43.86.
In men’s track and field
Plater shines. Manning Plater picked up the lone win for the Illini on Saturday at the Husker Quad, with Plater placing first in the weight throw with a toss of 72 feet, 8 inches at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb.
Tyler Cushing (mile, 4:12.61) and Will O’Brien (800-meter run, 1:54.13) took second in their respective events.
In women’s swimming
Cabush sets record. The Illini lost 243-57 to Wisconsin and 251-49 to Northwestern in a triangular meet on Saturday in Madison, Wis.
Illinois did not record any first-place finishes, but junior Abigail Cabush broke a school record by placing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 47.90 seconds