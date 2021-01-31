CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois volleyball team needed to play its best match of the season in order to beat No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday.
The Illini did during one set, but ultimately fell in four sets, with the Badgers winning 27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12.
The Badgers (4-0, 4-0 Big Ten) swept the season series against the Illini (2-2, 2-2), winning Saturday’s match less than 24 hours after pulling off a win Friday afternoon.
Megan Cooney delivered a match-high 18 kills to pace Illinois, with Bruna Vrankovic (10 kills) and Kennedy Collins (eight assists) also aiding the Illini offense.
Diana Brown distributed 24 assists and made 12 digs for her first double-double of the season.
In men’s cross-country
Davis delivers. Oakwood graduate Jon Davis nearly won the Big Ten Championships on Saturday at Blue River Memorial Park in Shelbyville, Ind., placing second to pace the Illini.
Davis finished the race in 24 minutes, 1.8 seconds, just six-tenths behind champion George Kusche of Nebraska (24:01.2). Davis earned First Team All-Big Ten honors. The Illini placed sixth at the nine-team meet won by Wisconsin.
Tyler Cushing (24:50, 31st) and Colin Yandel (25:02.7, 37th) complemented Davis’ efforts.
In women’s cross-country
Craddock shines. Michigan State won the team title and Illinois took third at the 10-team Big Ten Championships on Saturday at Blue River Memorial Park in Shelbyville, Ind.
Rebecca Craddock placed ninth in 20 minutes, 45.2 seconds to lead the Illini, with Allison McGrath not far behind in 13th place at 21:00.1.
Craddock and McGrath earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors. Ayah Aldadah (21:01.7, 15th), Emma Milburn (21:08.5, 19th) and Mikaela Lucki (21:13.9, 23rd) also factored into Illinois’ score.
In men’s track and field
Babbington takes 7th. Alexander Babbington was the only Illini to compete at the Illini Big Ten Multi Meet that wrapped up Saturday at the UI Armory in Champaign. Babbington finished seventh in the heptathlon with 3,886 points. He won the 60-meter dash in 7.23 seconds and finished second in the high jump by clearing 1.85 meters.
In women’s track and field
Lux-Rulon competes. St. Thomas More graduate Lucy Lux-Rulon represented Illinois during the pentathlon on Saturday during the Illini Big Ten Multi Meet at the UI Armory in Champaign.
Lux-Rulon finished 13th with 2,957 points, tying for ninth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.19 seconds) and the long jump (5.08 meters).
In women’s tennis
Illini play well. Team scores weren’t kept when Illinois played Michigan State on Saturday at the Boilermaker Invitational in West Lafayette, Ind., but the Illini won five of the seven singles matches to go along with wins in two of the three doubles matches.
Emilee Duong, Kate Duong, Ashely Yeah, Josie Frazier and Emily Casati won in singles for Illinois.