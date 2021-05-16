CHAMPAIGN — Have a day, Jonathan Wells.
The veteran standout for the Illinois men’s track and field team did just that on Saturday at Demirjian Park during the second day of the Big Ten outdoor championships.
Wells won both the high jump and the long jump for the Illini, helping them head into Sunday’s final day of the championships in a tie for sixth place in the team standings with 30 points. He is the first Big Ten athlete to win those two events at the Big Ten meet since Scott Reed of Indiana pulled off the feat in 1985.
Iowa sits in first place with 48 1/2 points, followed closely by Penn State (46) and Michigan (43).
Wells cleared 7 feet 2, 1/2 inches to win the second Big Ten high jump title of his decorated career after accomplishing the feat for the first time in 2018. Wells was at it again in the long jump, soaring to a distance of 25-2 1/2 to top the field.
Manning Plater added an eighth-place finish in the discus (173-3) for the Illini men, with Jason Thormo (400-meter dash), Bret Dannis (110 hurdles) and Aman Thornton (800) qualifying for Sunday’s finals in their respective events after making it through the prelims on Saturday.
On the women’s side, Illinois is in 12th place with five points. Minnesota leads the team standings with 37 points, but Ohio State is right behind in second place with 36 points.
Ayah Aldadah had the best showing for the Illini with a seventh-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Her time of 10 minutes, 18.09 seconds was a personal best and moved her into fourth place in program history in the event.
Mahomet native Jessica Franklin added another point for Illinois on Saturday with an eighth-place finish in the heptahlon. The former Arthur Christian School standout compiled 5,160 points during the two-day event.
Amira Aduma and Nya Carr in the 100 and Jessica McDowell in the 400 qualified for Sunday’s finals after their respective performances in the prelims on Saturday.
In baseballLavender shines. The Illini ended a three-game losing streak in resounding fashion Saturday with a 14-1 win at Iowa in front of 1,165 people at Duane Banks Field.
Illinois pitcher Nathan Lavender quieted the Hawkeyes’ home crowd, though, by striking out a career-high 13 in six superb innings. Lavender (6-2) only allowed three hits in six innings of work, and struck out the side in the first, third and fifth innings.
Quality contributions up and down the lineup keyed the Illini offense, which had only managed a combined 13 runs in their previous four games.
Centennial graduate Kellen Sarver went 2 for 5 with three RBI and hit one of five doubles by the Illini on the afternoon. Jacob Campbell (2 for 5, two RBI), Jackson Raper (2 for 5, RBI), Nathan Aide (1 for 3, two RBI) and Braden Comia (two RBI) all had quality at-bats for the Illini.
Illinois (17-19) will try to earn the the three-game series win against the Hawkeyes (22-15) when the two teams meet at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.
In softballIllini split. Illinois snapped a three-game losing skid with a 9-1 victory in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday against host Iowa. The Hawkeyes won the first game 7-2.
Kailee Powell hit a two-run home run and finished with four RBI in the win for Illinois (24-19), while Kelly Ryono added two RBI, Avrey Steiner scored three runs and Gabi Robles compiled two hits.
That was more than enough offensive support for Sydney Sickels. The right-hander kept Iowa (25-18) off-balance and threw a complete game, giving up five hits and striking out eight as she improved to 13-6.
The Illini led the first game 2-0 after two innings before the Hawkeyes steadily pulled away. Delaney Rummell and Shelby Stauffenberg each drove in a run, but Iowa tagged losing pitcher Addy Jarvis for eight hits and four runs in five innings.