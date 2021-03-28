CHAMPAIGN — Thirty runs. Thirty-six hits.
That’s what both offenses combined to do on Saturday at Illinois Field in a Big Ten matchup between Dan Hartleb’s Illinois baseball team and in-state rival Northwestern.
Less than 24 hours after the Illini won 12-8 against the Wildcats, Northwestern got the better of Illinois on Saturday, beating the Illini 16-14.
Leading 13-12 entering the ninth inning, Illinois was unable to close out the victory. Northwestern (8-5) scored four runs in the ninth, with Anthony Calarco’s solo home run and Vincent Bianchina’s two-run homer doing the most damage against Illini reliever Ryan Kutt, who picked up the loss.
Illinois (7-7) tried to mount a rally in the home half of the ninth inning, with Taylor Jackson’s RBI single cutting the Illini’s deficit to two runs. Branden Comia, however, struck out to end the game.
Comia still led the way for the Illini with four hits, including what was a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, and was one of four Illinois players to go deep. A solo shot from Ryan Hampe, which followed Comia’s drive to right field, had put the Illini ahead 13-12 in the eighth inning.
Starter Ty Rybarczyk struggled for Illinois, allowing five hits and six runs in two innings.
In softball
Gophers sweep Illini. Illinois dropped both games during a Saturday doubleheader against Minnesota at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
The nightcap saw the Illini (10-5) twice take the lead against the Gophers before eventually losing 9-5.
Kailee Powell’s two-run home put Illinois ahead 2-1 in the second inning before Minnesota answered with two runs. Katie Wingerter struck for a game-tying homer in the fourth and Bella Loya gave the Illini a 5-3 lead on a two-run homer in the fifth. Still, the Gophers responded with six unanswered runs to finish off Saturday’s doubleheader sweep.
Tori McQueen was shelled for 10 hits and eight runs (six earned) in seven innings for Illinois.
In the first game — a 5-1 Illini loss to Minnesota — Addy Jarvis permitted seven hits and all five of the Gophers’ runs. Jaelyn Vickery’s RBI single accounted for Illinois’ lone run.
In track and field
Several Illini fare well. The Illinois men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded the two-day Big Ten Invitational on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., with several strong results.
In the field events, Shrey Chowdhary placed second in the javelin (190-4), while Reed Marshall (47-10) and Samuel Raheem (46-9) placed second and third, respectively, in the triple jump. In the sprint events, Nya Carr earned a second-place result in the women’s 100 meter (11.86 seconds) and Jason Shannon was third in the men’s 100 meter (10.71).
Both the Illini women’s 400-meter relay team (46.97 seconds) and 1600-meter relay team produced third-place finishes (3 minutes, 41.86 seconds). Illinois’ men’s 400-meter relay also placed third (40.27).
In volleyball
Illini extend winning streak. The Illinois volleyball team sent its seniors out in style with a 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 victory against Indiana on Senior Night at Huff Hall in Champaign.
Kennedy Collins and Bruna Vrankovic led the Illini's offense with 12 kills apiece, with Megan Cooney chipping in with 10 kills of her own. Champaign Central graduate Rylee Hinton had a big night at the net for Illinois (6-10) with 10 blocks, while Diana Brown dished out 44 assists and had nine digs against the Hoosiers (3-15).
The Illini, who have now won four consecutive matches, conclude their season next weekend at Purdue with matches set for Friday and Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
In women’s golf
Nowlin continues strong play. Illinois senior Tristyn Nowlin was in fourth place when play was suspended at the Clemson Invitational due to inclement weather in Sunset, S.C.
Nowlin was 2-under overall for the 54-hole tournament and had four holes to play in her final round — as did the rest of her Illini teammates. Illinois was in fifth place as a team in the 18-team event at 7-over par.