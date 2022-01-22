WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Illinois wrestling team found itself within striking distance of Purdue after the first four matches of Friday night’s Big Ten dual.
Then the host Boilermakers got on a roll, winning four of the final six matches to hand the visiting Illini a 25-13 defeat at Holloway Gymnasium.
Purdue led 8-6 through four matches after Illinois received wins from Lucas Byrd at 133 (5-0 decision against Matt Ramos) and Christian Kanzler at 149 (3-1 decision over Alec White). It was Byrd’s team-leading 13 victory of the season.
Centennial graduate Justin Cardani dropped a low-scoring match at 125, as the Boilermakers’ Devin Schroder held on for a 1-0 victory, while Parker Filius also won — this time by technical fall — to give Purdue five points after beating We Rachal 16-0 at 141 in 4 minutes, 52 seconds.
The Illini dropped matches at 157 (Joe Roberts), 165 (Danny Braunagel), 174 (DJ Shannon) and 197 (Nikita Nepomnyashchiy), with Gerrit Nijenhuis’ pinfall victory against Shannon in two minutes turning out to be the most consequential result.
Zac Braunagel at 184 and Luke Luffman at heavyweight accounted for Illinois’ two wins in the upper weight classes, with Braunagel claiming a 5-2 decision and Luffman — an Urbana graduate — closing out at 10-2 win by major decision.
Illinois (2-3) will next be in action on Jan. 29 when the Illini host Northwestern at State Farm Center.
In track and field
Nettles shines. Kenli Nettles’ debut was well worth the wait.
The area standout — who won three IHSA state titles as a junior at Arthur-Lovington/ Atwood-Hammond — transferred to Illinois after one semester at Iowa in 2020 and battled through an injury before making her college debut at Friday’s Illini Invitational contested at the UI Armory in Champaign.
Friday saw Nettles collect a women’s pentathlon title with 3,126 points after winning three of the five events, including the 60-meter hurdles (9.20 seconds), high jump (1.62m meters) and long jump (5.13 meters).
“It was a big day for Kenli,” Illinois coach Mike Turk said. “Not so much for the performances but the fact she was even able to compete is a testament to her determination. I am so happy for her return to competition. She can help us.”
In the men’s heptathlon, junior Alexander Babbington leads the Illini through four events, sitting in third place with 3,004 points.
In women’s basketball
Illini hit road. Illinois will play on Sunday. Just not at State Farm Center.
The Illini (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten) were scheduled to host Nebraska (13-4, 2-4) at 2 p.m. in Champaign, but the game is postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Cornhuskers’ program.
But Illinois will still get a game in on Sunday, albeit in a different state. The Illini, who have lost two games in a row, will now travel to play at No. 25 Iowa (11-4, 5-1) in a 5 p.m. tip at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Illini and Hawkeyes were initially scheduled to play Jan. 2 before the game was rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues within the Illini program.
In women’s tennis
Schedule shuffle. Illinois is still slated to play twice on Sunday at Atkins Tennis Center, just not against the same two in-state foes it was scheduled to face.
The Illini (2-1) will host Eastern Illinois at noon and Chicago State at 4 p.m.
The match with EIU is different as Illinois was supposed to play Northern Illinois, but COVID-19 issues within the Huskies’ program caused the rescheduling.