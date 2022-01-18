CHAMPAIGN — Coming off the best season of his career, Illinois tight end Luke Ford is returning to the team in 2022. The Carterville native took to social media Monday afternoon to announce his intentions.
Ford will be working with a new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who recently replaced Tony Petersen, who was fired after one season. Lunney had great success with tight ends during his tenure at Arkansas, getting two drafted by the NFL. Hunter Henry is a current standout with the New England Patriots.
Lunney figures to turn to Ford often. In 2021, Ford had 15 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. He was fifth on the team in receptions. Ford scored the first touchdown of his career in the opener against Nebraska.
A top-ranked prospect at Carterville, Ford originally signed with Georgia. After a season with the Bulldogs, which included one catch, Ford transferred to Illinois to join Lovie Smith’s program in spring 2019. He sought a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately but was denied. He sat out the 2019 season. He played in eight games, with two starts, during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
With fellow tight end Daniel Barker moving on, Ford is the likely starter in 2022 for the Illini.
Vukic pulls upset in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — Former Illini Aleks Vukic advanced in the Australian Open tennis tournament on Monday, recording his first-ever Grand Slam victory in the process.
Vukic, a wild card entrant in the tournament, defeated 30th-seeded Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (3) in a first-round singles contest.
The 25-year-old Australian played for Illinois coach Brad Dancer between 2014 and 2018, accumulating 108 singles wins and finishing his college career ranked ninth on the Illini’s career singles wins list.
Vukic will face Moldovia’s Radu Albot in the second round on Wednesday.
Women’s tennis team posts victory
LAS VEGAS — Illinois women’s tennis bounced back from an opening day loss at the Bella the Ball Collegiate Invitational to beat BYU 5-2 on Monday at Darling Tennis Center inLas Vegas. Freshman Kasia Treiber clinched the win against the Cougars with a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 5 singles, which doubled as her first for the Illini.
Illinois had the early advantage against BYU after taking the doubles point. The teams of Josie Frazier and Ashley Yeah and Emily Casati and Treiber both won 6-1 at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles for the point. Then came a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles by Kate Duong, a 6-3, 6-3 victory by Yeah at No. 2 singles and Treiber’s clincher.
Illinois opened action in Las Vegas on Sunday with a 6-1 loss to No. 11 Baylor. Freshman Kida Ferrari posted the lone Illini victory — the first of her collegiate career — with a 7-5, 7-6 (1) win.
The duo of Frazier and Yeah did win at doubles, but the Bears took the doubles point en route to their match victory.
Illinois (1-1) returns to action Thursday for the first of three straight home matches. The Illini will host Harvard at 5 p.m. Thursday at Atkins Tennis Center.
Women’s hoops falls at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Illinois couldn’t build off the momentum of its first Big Ten win a week prior, losing 90-72 at Penn State on Sunday.
The Illini (6-9, 1-3 Big Ten) fell behind by 10 points after one quarter and saw the deficit grow to 49-26 by halftime. That created too much of a disadvantage even a solid second half couldn’t salvage.
De’Myla Brown led Illinois with 19 points, four assists and four rebounds. Sara Anastasieska chipped in 11 points — seven in the second half — and Aaliyah Nye added 10 points to join Brown and Anastasieska in double figures. Illinois is set to return to the court for a 7 p.m. home game with Purdue on Thursday.
Iowa upends Illinois in wrestling
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ debut in its new permanent home venue ended in a 36-3 loss to No. 2 Iowa on Sunday at State Farm Center. The No. 15 Illini’s lone win came at 133 pounds. Redshirt freshman Lucas Byrd, an All-American last year, beat Iowa’s Cullan Schriever in a 5-0 decision to improve to 12-1 individually this season.
Illinois (2-2) has another ranked opponent up next on the schedule. The Illini will travel to West Lafayette, Ind., for a 6 p.m. Friday match with No. 16 Purdue.
SCOTT RICHEY