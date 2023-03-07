ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Lucas Byrd is going back to the NCAA wrestling finals.
And he’ll have at least four Illinois teammates joining him March 16-18 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Byrd placed third at 133 pounds on Sunday during the Big Ten Championships, the best finish among the Illinois contingent at Crisler Center.
Illinois finished 10th in the 14-team field, accumulating 461/2 points.
Penn State won its seventh Big Ten title and first since 2019 when the Nittany Lions racked up 147 points.
Byrd, a redshirt sophomore, won twice on Sunday to secure his third-place finish. The native of Cincinnati defeated Dylan Raqusin in a 6-1 decision in his first match Sunday before Byrd secured a 3-1 sudden victory decision against Chris Cannon of Northwestern to nab third place.
Zac Braunagel had the next best finish for Illinois, taking fourth at 197. Edmond Ruth (sixth at 174), Danny Braunagel (eighth at 165) and Dylan Connell (ninth at 184) also qualified for the NCAA Championships.
One other Illini, Danny Pucino at 141, still has a chance to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA meet. Those at-large bids will be voted on and released on Tuesday.
In Illinois softball
Wiles shines. A dominant pitching performance from Lauren Wiles and some timely power hitting helped the Illini defeat Columbia 4-0 on Sunday to conclude the team’s stay at the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, S.C.
Wiles (2-3) threw a four-hit shutout against Columbia (2-7), striking out five and walking two. Illinois (12-6) scored all four of its runs via the home run, with Kelly Ryono connecting on a two-run home run in the third inning and Danielle Davis hitting a pinch-hit two-run home run in the seventh.
Ryono finished 2 for 4, while leadoff hitter Avrey Steiner went 3 for 4 with a run scored and a stolen base. Megan Ward added a double for Illinois, which has won six of its last seven games.
In Illinois baseball
Illini drop finale. A three-game win streak ended for Illinois with its 10-6 loss at Sam Houston on Sunday.
The Illini (6-4) held a 5-3 lead after five innings, but the host Bearkats (6-7) used a six-run seventh inning to take control and avoid a sweep in the three-game nonconference series.
Reliever John Lundgren (1-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up two runs on one hit during his appearance in the seventh. Jack Wenniger started for Illinois and lasted 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out three.
The Illini committed three errors, but Sam Houston hit two home runs in the decisive seventh inning. A two-run home run by Walker Janek tied the game at 6 and after pinch-hitter Autrey Hunter doubled home a run to give Sam Houston a 7-6 lead, Myles Jefferson hit a three-run home run.
Drake Westcott hit a three-run home run in the fifth to stake Illinois to its 5-3 lead. Brody Harding (3 for 4, two RBI) and Cam McDonald (2 for 5) both hit doubles for the Illini, with Harding stealing a base as well.
In Illinois women’s gymnastics
Illini finish second. The 24th-ranked Illini posted a new season-high score against 16th-ranked Ohio State, but it wasn’t enough to top the host Buckeyes in a triangular meet on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, that also featured Kent State.
Illinois compiled a score of 196.875, with Ohio State winning the meet with a score of 197.600. Kent State placed third in 196.025.
Mia Takekawa paced Illinois (9-9) by winning the balance beam with a score of 9.975. Her routine included a 10.0 score from one judge.
Mia Townes also contributed for Illinois by finishing second in the valut with a 9.90 and earning a career-high 9.925 in the floor exericse.
In Parkland baseball
Cobras stay busy. Parkland had a six-game win streak snapped on Monday with a 23-11 loss at Southwestern Illinois in Belleville.
The loss on Monday came after the Cobras defeated Harper 13-0 and South Suburban 7-6 on Sunday during two games in Marion.
Austin Gomm went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Cobras (8-2) against SWIC on Monday. Logan Reidelberger (2 for 4), Tyler Herron (2 for 5) and Chase Becker (1 for 4) each drove in two runs for Parkland.
On Sunday, Angelo Luna went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBI for the Cobras against Harper, while Carter Monke threw five innings of shutout ball. He only allowed one hit and struck out 14.
Becker delivered a memorable game against South Suburban, delivering a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to help Parkland secure the win. He wound up 2 for 4 with five RBI and also hit a three-run home run. Will O’Gorman, a Champaign Central graduate, earned the win by throwing two innings of no-hit relief and striking out four.