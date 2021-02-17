COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ron Zook will have a new role at Maryland this fall.
The former Illinois football coach has been hired as a special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Maryland, the school announced on Tuesday — one of three coaching moves made by Mike Locksley.
In addition to Zook’s new role with the Terrapins’ program, Locksley named Brian Stewart as Maryland’s new defensive coordinator and Zohn Burden as the program’s safeties coach.
Locksley worked under Zook at both Florida and Illinois, with Locksley serving as the running backs coach/run game coordinator for the Gators in 2003-04 and offensive coordinator for the Illini from 2005-08 when Zook was the head coach at both programs.
“I hold Coach Locksley in extremely high regard and we’ve been together on some special staffs through the years,” Zook said in a press release. “I’ve always told him I’d help him in any way that I could and I’m excited to take on this new role on his staff. I’ve seen firsthand the work he’s put in to build this program the right way and I know the best is ahead for the Terps.”Zook had been a senior analyst on Locksley’s staff at Maryland for the past two seasons. Locksley enters his third season as the Terrapins’ head coach with a 6-17 overall record.
Corbin joins CFL roster. Reggie Corbin is taking his talents to the Canadian Football League.
The former Illinois running back signed with the BC Lions, the team announced on Twitter on Tuesday. Corbin finished with 2,361 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Illini. His career yards rank 12th on the school’s all-time rushing list.
The BC Lions, a six-time Grey Cup champion, is scheduled to open the 2021 season on June 12 at the Calgary Stampeders.
Illini, Feagles notch wins. The Illinois men’s golf team ran away with the title at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala., with a three-day total of 37-under 827.
The Illini, who were 11-under 277 as a team in Tuesday’s final round, finished 17 shots ahead of second-place Indiana.
Michael Feagles claimed individual medalist honors, with the Illinois graduate student posting rounds of 67, 67 and 66 to reach 16-under 200 overall. The Illini’s Jerry Ji was the runner-up at 8-under 208.
Sy nets top 10. The Illinois women’s golf team made a move up the team leaderboard during Tuesday’s final round of the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla.
As a team, the Illini ended up in a tie for seventh in the 18-team, three-day event at 1-over 865 overall. Isabel Sy fired rounds of 68, 73 and 70 to finish at 5-under 211 for the tournament. The Illinois freshman placed eighth overall.
Clark earns honor. Illinois senior Zeke Clark was named Big Ten men’s tennis Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Clark went 3-0 last week in singles matches to help Illinois defeat Wisconsin, No. 1 Southern Cal and No. 7 Virginia.
This is Clark’s first time receiving the honor, although the Tulsa, Okla., native was voted First Team All-Big Ten in 2019.