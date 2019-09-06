CHAMPAIGN — Diana Brown’s Illinois debut was a long time coming. A really long time. Try 1,729 days since she committed long time. Four years, eight months and 25 days since the then-St. Francis DeSales (Ohio) freshman decided Illinois was where she wanted to spend the next stage of her volleyball career long time.
Worth the wait? Pretty much. Especially since that meant Brown’s on-court career started by beating then-No. 19 Tennessee in a dramatic, five-set comeback last Friday and winning the rematch less than 48 hours later this past Sunday afternoon at Huff Hall in equally as dramatic fashion.
“Let’s just say it’s a lot of fun being out on the court rather than the sideline,” Brown said, with Illinois set to resume its season at 4 p.m. Friday against No. 16 Washington at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Iowa City, Iowa.
Brown’s wait included a redshirt season last year behind eventual Co-Big Ten Setter of the Year and AVCA First Team All-American Jordyn Poulter. It was a redshirt season that Brown values even if it meant not playing for a full season.
“Honestly, I loved redshirting,” Brown said. “I came in and didn’t know how I was going to feel not playing on the court for a year. I got to learn from Jordyn. Not many people can say that.”
That redshirt season also helped Brown when it came to getting the start in Illinois’ season opener at Tennessee. She had some nerves and expected them, but the Columbus, Ohio, native admitted she probably would have been more nervous had she not known she had trained the past year-plus for just that experience.
“Naturally, I think that we all had a little nerves the first game,” Brown said. “I think that’s good as an athlete. If I didn’t have nerves, I think I should be worried about myself.
“Honestly, when I got too nervous, I told myself, ‘I don’t have time for that. I’ve got a team to run.’ Then I just thought about how Jordyn handled everything and just thought about how I have trained for this my whole life and finally it’s my time.”
Brown put up 65 assists, 15 digs, three kills, three aces and two blocks in her Illinois debut. She leaned on senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade throughout the match, but as the Illini’s passing improved, was able to set a more balanced attack by involving Ashlyn Fleming and Megan Cooney. Sunday’s win saw the 6-foot-1 Brown finish with 42 assists, 11 digs, four kills and three blocks.
“I saw a lot of poise,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I think she did a really nice job of distributing the offense. She didn’t get rattled in any one given moment or string of points. She may have had a few sets that I didn’t like, but overall I think the body of work was really good.
“She had some really nice plays from both the offensive and defensive ends and just played a complete game. It’s tough to replace Jordyn, but I think she’s doing a nice job of being her own setter and creating her own mark out there right now.”
Tamas is just as high on the value of Brown’s redshirt season as she is. That was always the plan — even when Kevin Hambly was Illinois coach who Brown committed to — given that when Brown committed in December 2014, the now-graduated Poulter hadn’t even started her own Illini career yet.
“I think it was great,” Tamas said. “You get to see two things out of it. One, you get to see someone who’s good at their craft doing it in Jordyn. Two, you get used to all the environments out there and able to have some comfortablity where it’s not a shock to be in front of 4,000 people (at Huff) or in shock to be on the road in front of a rowdy environment. She’s seen it all. Now, she has to execute and be comfortable in it, and she was.”
Brown also credits working last season alongside Poulter with Tamas — a former setter himself — for her development. Assistant coach Alfee Reft, she said, provided help from the mental side of the game as she got set for her Illinois debut.
“It didn’t really come to a point where I doubted myself,” Brown said. “I was kind of proud of my mindset in that fact, but it really stems from our coaches.”
Brown’s evaluation of her first two career matches included some positives. She liked the tempo she was able to direct the Illinois attack. But Brown was also quick to mention she had “a lot to work on” still.
“Did I do everything great? No,” she said. “Does anybody do everything great? No. I think we need to work on our connectedness a little bit more. We need to be on the same page a lot of the time, but a lot of good things from this (past) weekend we can pull from.”
Brown’s play doesn’t differ from any other setter. It comes down to a combination of execution and decision-making.
“Every setter’s going to have to go through that,” Tamas said. “It’s the quarterback. It’s the point guard. You’ve got to make the decision, and you’ve got to be able to distribute the ball when it needs to be distributed. I thought she did a nice job with that the last couple matches.”