Welcome to the University of Illinois

Beat writer Scott Richey highlights all the Illini signees from a busy Wednesday:

BASEBALL

NAME POS. COMMENT

Jack Crowder P Plainfield East RHP is No. 135 recruit in nation

Ryan Hampe C JUCO catcher started career at Illinois-Chicago

Cal Hejza IF Has played with Crowder since they were 9

Andrew Hoffmann P Teammates with Hampe at John A. Logan

Payton Hutchings P Top lefty in state had 21-strikeout perfect game

Clayton Johnson P At 6-foot-8 will be tallest player on Illini roster

Tom Jurack OF Dad, Michael, played baseball at UI (1989-94)

Connor Milton OF Local product hit .411, stole 22 bases as junior

Tucker Shalley P Like fellow seniors, a top-500 recruit in the U.S.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NAME POS. COMMENT

Andre Curbelo G Four-star guard a consensus top-70 recruit

MEN’S GOLF

NAME COMMENT

Piercen Hunt Wisconsin native currently ranked No. 22 by AJGA

MEN’S GYMNASTICS

NAME COMMENT

Will Hauke Won silver in parallel bars at 2018 Junior Olympics

Sebastian Ingersoll Chicago native was a junior national qualifier

Logan Myers Claimed parallel bar championship at 2019 Winter Cup

SOFTBALL

NAME POS. COMMENT

Jesse Damery C Hit .486 with 12 doubles, 27 RBI as a junior

Tori McQueen P Mooresville, Ind., native is a top-100 prospect

Breana Shorter IF Multi-sport athlete also ran track in high school

VOLLEYBALL

NAME POS. COMMENT

Maddie Whittington MB Finished with 247 kills, 116 blocks in senior year

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NAME POS. COMMENT

Aaliyah McQueen G Put up 15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 5.2 apg as junior

Aaliyah Nye G Averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds last year

Solape Amusan F JUCO transfer playing small role at Iowa Western

News-Gazette