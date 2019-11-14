Welcome to the University of Illinois
Beat writer Scott Richey highlights all the Illini signees from a busy Wednesday:
BASEBALL
NAME POS. COMMENT
Jack Crowder P Plainfield East RHP is No. 135 recruit in nation
Ryan Hampe C JUCO catcher started career at Illinois-Chicago
Cal Hejza IF Has played with Crowder since they were 9
Andrew Hoffmann P Teammates with Hampe at John A. Logan
Payton Hutchings P Top lefty in state had 21-strikeout perfect game
Clayton Johnson P At 6-foot-8 will be tallest player on Illini roster
Tom Jurack OF Dad, Michael, played baseball at UI (1989-94)
Connor Milton OF Local product hit .411, stole 22 bases as junior
Tucker Shalley P Like fellow seniors, a top-500 recruit in the U.S.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NAME POS. COMMENT
Andre Curbelo G Four-star guard a consensus top-70 recruit
MEN’S GOLF
NAME COMMENT
Piercen Hunt Wisconsin native currently ranked No. 22 by AJGA
MEN’S GYMNASTICS
NAME COMMENT
Will Hauke Won silver in parallel bars at 2018 Junior Olympics
Sebastian Ingersoll Chicago native was a junior national qualifier
Logan Myers Claimed parallel bar championship at 2019 Winter Cup
SOFTBALL
NAME POS. COMMENT
Jesse Damery C Hit .486 with 12 doubles, 27 RBI as a junior
Tori McQueen P Mooresville, Ind., native is a top-100 prospect
Breana Shorter IF Multi-sport athlete also ran track in high school
VOLLEYBALL
NAME POS. COMMENT
Maddie Whittington MB Finished with 247 kills, 116 blocks in senior year
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NAME POS. COMMENT
Aaliyah McQueen G Put up 15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 5.2 apg as junior
Aaliyah Nye G Averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds last year
Solape Amusan F JUCO transfer playing small role at Iowa Western