EAST LANSING, Mich. — Three errors and four unearned runs in the third inning robbed Illinois softball of any chance to further boost its postseason résumé in a 5-1 loss to Ohio State on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
Now all the Illini can do is wait for Sunday’s selection show to find out if their season as a whole was good enough to warrant the team’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2019.
“You never know,” Illinois coach Tyra Perry said about her team’s postseason chances during a postgame radio appearance from Michigan State’s Secchia Stadium. “I think we’re a great team. We have great pitching and great hitters. We just haven’t shown it in the last three games, but our body of work over the entire year shows that we are a team that deserves to be in the postseason.”
Thursday’s loss to Ohio State, which came on the heels of two losses to Penn State to end the regular season, at least created a hint of doubt as to where Illinois (34-20) stands.
Starting pitcher Lauren Wiles was chased after 2 2/3 innings, but through little fault of the freshman right-hander. Wiles gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four, but zero of the runs allowed were earned.
“Lauren was magnificent,” Perry said. “I think she gave us a chance to win, and that’s all we can ask from any pitcher. … We didn’t play our game and we haven’t for a while. I think we’ve just got to grow up. A lot of it we’ve been targeting in practice — especially after the Penn State series — and we just still haven’t quite gotten it together.”
Ohio State added a fifth run in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run by Melina Wilkison off Illinois reliever Sydney Sickles. The Illini scored their only run in the bottom half of the inning, but couldn’t mount more of a comeback. Bella Loya drove in Megan Ward for Illinois’ lone run, and Kailee Powell was 2 for 3 to lead the Illini at the plate.
And now Illinois waits for Sunday to learn its NCAA tournament fate. The NCAA regional rounds will run May 20-22 at to be announced campus sites.