CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball will open Big Ten play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against No. 3 Nebraska as healthy as it has been all season.
That’s not to say the 20th-ranked Illini are totally healthy.
Redshirt senior Beth Prince is still out.
But after multiple weeks of tinkering with his lineup and rotation, Illinois coach Chris Tamas stuck with one group last weekend in Indianapolis. At least for now.
“Injuries are never fun,” Tamas said. The Illini have been without now starters Bruna Vrankovic and Morgan O’Brien at different times this season.
“It’s difficult to get in some rhythm and to figure the pieces out,” Tamas continued. “All of a sudden, you’ve got to move one piece to another. ... We have three weeks we practice before we start playing. Then once we start playing, every week seems to get shorter and shorter in terms of what the capacity is to learn. We do our best to teach and try to fit the pieces where we can and be competitive as we can be on the court.”
The lineup Tamas played against Pacific and Loyola Marymount this past weekend generated two wins. The Illini (5-4) dropped the first set to both teams, but then rallied each time behind a balanced attack.
Having the same lineup — the same rotations and substitution patterns — helped.
“The continuity of knowing who was coming in and out and who was next to you each rotation definitely helps out a lot,” said senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade, who had 28 total kills in the two wins. “Continuing to grow that trust in the people next to you will really benefit us going forward.”
A healthy Prince, though, changes that lineup calculus again. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter out of Avon, Ind., played a key role in last year’s Final Four run with the third-most kills and fourth-most points on the team.
“We’re working her back to full health, and once she gets back, we’ve got some decisions to make,” Tamas said. “She was a mainstay for us last year. I think she’s actually been a big key to how we’ve been doing over these last handful of matches. She’s helping the bench understand Illinois volleyball. Really happy that she’s a fifth-year senior leader right now even though she’s not on the court.”
Tamas would prefer to land on a set lineup this season. That was a luxury for the Illini last season with so many returning players. This year has started more like 2017 where the roster was split basically 50-50 with returning players and newcomers, just like it is now.
Tamas’ first season at Illinois, then, gives him an idea of what is involved in the process of matching those two groups with disparate experience. The biggest difference this season is he had to fill more starting roles. The lineup now has three first-year starters in Vrankovic, freshman middle blocker and Champaign native Rylee Hinton and redshirt freshman setter Diana Brown.
“It takes time to try and do that,” Tamas said. “It’s one thing to see it in film and another to go out there and do it when it’s match time when the lights are bright. ... As people start to develop their roles, you want to try and stick with a consistent lineup. Once we’re in game time, until they prove otherwise, those people get to stay out there to keep trying to prove themselves. If we need someone to substitute for someone else, we’ve had a lot of experience with that this season.”
Illinois enters Big Ten play on a three-match winning streak having upset Marquette at the Redbird Classic in Normal on Sept. 14 with a comeback, five-set victory over the Golden Eagles before last weekend’s wins at Butler.
All steps in the process of defining the identity of this Illini team.
“It’s something we’re still working on as a team, which typically happens just progressively throughout the season,” Quade said. “I think we have a pretty good idea of who we want to be and what we want this team to be defined as. We’re just working toward that every single day.”
“We’ve battled through every step of the way,” Tamas added. “We want to make sure we’re always in contention to be winning sets. It’s not always pretty, but I think we do a good job of adapting and figuring stuff out. That’s what we’re seeing right now over the last few weeks.”