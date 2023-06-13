The 2023 Illinois volleyball schedule isn’t complete — 20 Big Ten matches have yet be announced —
but the nonconference slate did drop Monday afternoon. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks it down:
Home, sweet Huff
Illinois didn’t play at home during the nonconference portion of the 2022 season. The closest was a short trip to Charleston for what turned into a sweep of host Eastern Illinois. The Illini, in fact, have played just eight nonconference home matches since Chris Tamas became coach ahead of the 2017 season. That includes hosting the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in both 2017 and 2021 and the Illini Classic in 2018. Illinois fans will get three opportunities to see their team up close early in the season Valparaiso (Aug. 29), Wichita State (Sept. 1) and Illinois State (Sept. 3) to play at Huff Hall in Champaign.
Staying local
Four different in-state opponents are on Illinois’ 2023 schedule, with matches scheduled at Northern Illinois, Illinois-Chicago and Bradley. The Illini will open their season Aug. 26 in DeKalb before playing the Flames on Sept. 5 in Chicago and the Braves on Sept. 12 in Peoria. The four in-state opponents is the most Illinois has played in a single season since 2005 when Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Loyola Chicago and Eastern Illinois were on the schedule. The Illini will save on travel in the nonconference part of the season even more with two other tournaments in South Bend, Ind., and West Lafayette, Ind.
Not so marquee
Just one program that’s regularly considered among the sport’s best graces the Illinois nonconference schedule this season with future Big Ten rival Southern Cal also making the trip to West Lafayette for the two-day tournament at Purdue on Sept. 14-15. That Thursday-Friday in mid-September will be the stiffest test the Illini face, with UCF also on the schedule. The Knights went 28-2 last season, were AAC co-champions and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Trojans were also a second-round NCAA tournament team and finished the year 22-11.