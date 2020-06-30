CHAMPAIGN — The next wave of Illinois student-athletes returning to campus after nearly four months away started Monday. The Illini volleyball team — some of it, at least — is back. Not that the summer will look all that different for Chris Tamas’ team from a basic training standpoint.
The NCAA passed legislation earlier this month altering the football calendar. Organized team workouts for weight training, conditioning and film review can begin July 13. Walkthroughs and team meetings — up to 20 hours per week — can start July 24.
It’s access college football coaches wouldn’t have with their teams in a typical summer.
Volleyball coaches? They’ve always been forced into a hands-off role in the summer months. A pandemic didn’t change that.
“We will not be getting the same opportunity,” Tamas said. “A little bit disappointing to see because we lost out on our biggest developmental phase of the season. But, OK, it is what it is. We told them once this first hit back in March that this was going to be a year unlike any other.
“We just need to be prepared to be comfortable with having to change on the fly. We talk about being adaptable a lot. We’ll accept the challenge like we do with all the rest, and we’ll be ready for whatever day they say we’re allowed to play.”
The development phase Illinois missed was its spring practice schedule. Illinois, then the Big Ten and then the NCAA, halted all organized team activities the second week of March.
The Illini were supposed to play their first spring match on March 28 at Lipscomb — an opportunity for junior defensive specialist Taylor Kuper to play against older sister, Megan. Two more matches and a tournament were to follow, including a showdown with Notre Dame at Mother McAuley High School in Chicago, an all-day tournament at Bradley and a lone home match against Illinois State at Huff Hall.
Tamas was counting on those spring practices to rework the roster and at least start on figuring out a lineup for the 2020 season after the Illini finished 16-14 during the 2019 season that saw a third straight NCAA tournament appearance, albeit one coupled with a first-round NCAA tournament loss.
“We always have an idea, but the spring is when you get a chance to kind of toy with rosters and play some competition to see how people do under pressures that we haven’t seen out there before,” Tamas said. “We’re replacing five starters in a sport where replacing two starters is difficult.”
Illinois will move on in 2020 without All-American outside hitter Jacqueline Quade, All-Big Ten middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming, emotional leader and outside hitter Beth Prince, defensive specialist Caroline Welsh and libero Morgan O’Brien.
“I told the team a long time ago, ‘I trust who we have on this team that shows to Huff every day,’” Tamas said. “I’m sure we’ll do a good job of figuring out. I think everyone will just be glad to be back in the gym and back working again.”
Illinois’ summer schedule this year will, like it always does, include work with strength and conditioning coach Emily Schilling. Small groups can lift and run together. The protocols for when actual volleyballs can be reinstated into the plan — a significant part of a typical summer is open gym work on their own — is still to be determined.
Being back on campus together, though, is enough for now.
“After being in quarantine and kind of having to work out by yourself for four months, I’m really just excited to be back with my team,” Illinois sophomore middle blocker Rylee Hinton said. “I mean, I picked a team sport for a reason. I like doing things with other people. I’m really excited to see them again and slowly work to get back to normal.
“It’s bizarre because we went from spending literally every day together to not seeing each other for four months. It’s definitely been different, but it makes you more creative. We found away to stay connected during this time, so we made it work.”
The initial quarantine following the team’s return to campus means Illinois won’t restart voluntary workouts until likely the first full week of July. Based on the 2020 season beginning as scheduled, that gives the Illini — who haven’t publicly released their 2020 schedule yet — just more than a month to get back on track together before preseason practices begin.
“I guess it’s just taking advantage of every second we have in the gym,” Hinton said about what would be important in entering the 2020 season as prepared as possible. “That’s one thing that quarantine really taught us is we can’t take any of that time for granted. It can obviously be taken away.”