Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights four storylines ahead of first serve at the Convocation Center in DeKalb
between the Illini and Huskies with play-by-play match coverage also available on radio at WDWS 1400-AM, 93.9-FM:
Shorthanded with Barnes likely outCaroline Barnes donned the libero jersey for all 30 matches last year for Illinois and was one of just three players who appeared in all 109 sets returning for the 2023 season. A season that will start with Barnes unavailable. The 5-foot-11 junior was held out of last week’s exhibition match against Eastern Illinois with an undisclosed injury.
Illini coach Chris Tamas declined to address Barnes’ potential timetable to return other than it would be “day-by-day,” but did say he didn’t expect to have her on the court against Northern Illinois and her return would be “when she’s ready.” Columbia transfer Vanessa Pan and freshman Lily Barry split libero duties in the four-set exhibition loss to the Panthers on Aug. 16 at Huff Hall.
“Everyone’s got to step up in a different role,” Tamas said. “Adversity creates opportunity. That’s the way you’ve got to look at it. You’ve got to have players step up and keep moving forward and be able to say, ‘We have someone down, and we’ve got to have the next person up.’”
Outside hitter depth an issueBarnes isn’t the only player unavailable for the season opener. Illinois will also be without freshman outside hitter Taylor de Boer, who was diagnosed with ANCA Vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease, this summer. While Tamas remains hopeful the 6-4 Canadian could return this season, he said it was unlikely.
No de Boer leaves Raina Terry as Illinois’ top outside hitter with few options — and even less experience — behind her. Previous medical retirements by Ellie Holzman and Maddie Whittington last year have put an unexpected crimp in Tamas’ plans when it comes to pin hitter depth.
“The difference with us is recruiting to depth gets really difficult just because we don’t have that many positions on the floor, and, in general, you don’t see that many injuries happen,” Tamas said. “With that being said, you’re seeing more and more. Maybe we go back to the drawing board a little bit and try to recruit a little bit more depth. Even then, it’s hard enough to recruit one future All-American, let alone two and three and four and five.”
Healthy again and back for fifth yearKennedy Collins mostly played through an injury in 2022. The veteran Illini missed just four matches, but was not at her peak level in the 26 when she did play. The 6-3 middle blocker’s production dipped, as she finished the season with 167 kills and 91 blocks and per set averages for both lower than her breakout junior year.
Collins is back for her fifth season at Illinois and now 100 percent healthy and feeling more herself. That could be a boon for the Illini — particularly if she matches her numbers from 2021 where she had 285 kills and 108 blocks.
“I’m just trying to come back mentally and physically better than I was last year because I was injured the entire year,” Collins said. “I think I am pushing through and healthier than I’ve been. ... Jump-wise and weight room-wise, there’s a huge difference than everything I was doing in the past. I think on the court I’m way more comfortable and way more confident than I was last year.”
Draw of Big Ten significant for Pan
Pan challenged herself academically the last four years at Barnard College — one of the original “Seven Sisters” of liberal arts colleges in the Northeast and now one of four Columbia undergraduate colleges. That connection meant she was able to challenge herself athletically in the Ivy League. Pan played 71 matches in three seasons for the Lions — the Ivy didn’t compete in 2020 — and left New York with 764 digs and 86 aces in her career.
The opportunity to transfer to Illinois and test herself in the Big Ten piqued Pan’s interest.
“Athletics was the draw,” Pan said. “I’m doing a management grad program, which is different from my undergraduate degree. I’m just focusing on volleyball this year. The Big Ten has all these powerhouse schools. I’ve never competed at that level — in college or high school — so I just wanted to take my last year and see how far I could go and play at the highest level.”