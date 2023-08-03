CHICAGO — The Big Ten might have bailed on a preseason football poll, but it’s still an annual late-summer tradition for volleyball.
And the conference coaches are predicting more of the same for Illinois this fall.
The Illini finished seventh in the Big Ten during the 2022 season. The 2023 preseason poll has them right back in the middle of the conference.
Some years, that’s good enough for an NCAA tournament berth given the Big Ten’s status as the best conference in the country with few arguments otherwise.
It wasn’t for the Illini last season. A 10-10 Big Ten record might have been fine. Going 5-5 outside the conference without a signature nonconference win to speak of meant staying home in December and watching the NCAA tournament on TV.
While similar results in Champaign this season are the projection from the rest of the league, the expectations inside Huff Hall are a bit higher.
“Obviously, we’re not happy finishing seventh place,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said Wednesday at Big Ten media day. “I told the team this spring, ‘I didn’t sign up to try to come here and hope to finish seventh place and then do damage in the tournament.’ We want to know that we can come in and place well in the conference.
“I think, for us, the goal is always to get better every year as a program, and that looks different for every team. But I think in our realm, we’re in the mix, and we’ve got to figure out how to score a few more points when those big matches come up.”
Illinois will face plenty of high-caliber matches this fall. At least when Big Ten play starts. The Illini’s nonconference slate lines up well geographically with matches in DeKalb, Champaign, Chicago and Peoria, plus a couple trips to Indiana for tournaments in South Bend and West Lafayette.
The highest-level opponents, though, will come at the start of the 20-match Big Ten season, beginning Sept. 20 at Indiana. The six teams ranked ahead of Illinois in the preseason poll — Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue and Ohio State — might all wind up in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll.
“The conference is excellent, as it always is, and it’s tough to finish well in the conference,” Tamas said. “But the plan is to keep recruiting strong, keep getting players that have the mentality that you need to be in the conference and give it your best shot every single time you step out on the floor.”
A healthy team this season could tip results in Illinois’ favor. Tamas had to mix and match his rotation last fall to deal with unexpected unavailability, and it wasn’t always smooth.
That group mostly returns intact for the coming year with few major changes in the offseason. Freshmen Taylor de Boer and Lilly Barry enrolled early, with fellow freshmen Gabby Dean and Maya Imoto-Eakin two more newcomers. The Illini also added Columbia transfer defensive specialist Vanessa Pan to try and help shore up its passing and defense.
Five returning starters are led by Raina Terry, who was the lone Illinois player to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter was a unanimous All-Big Ten First-Team selection in 2022 and will be just as integral to the Illini’s success this season. Kennedy Collins, Kayla Burbage and Caroline Barnes also return.
The biggest change, of course, is Brooke Mosher stepping in at setter. The redshirt sophomore, who played last season at outside hitter and opposite, replaces four-year starter Diana Brown.
Terry and Mosher represented Illinois in Chicago at Big Ten media day. It’s those two who have shouldered some of the leadership mantle during the players-only offseason.
“I’d say definitely Raina does a really good job of leading our open gyms,” Mosher said. “She creates practice plans for us, and they set us up for a lot of success. I think for me personally, just being more of a leader on the court or creating opportunities off the court to hang out with each other is making a big difference.”
Terry said she’s tried to lead by example on and off the court. She’s also noticed Mosher taking on more of a vocal role during workouts.
“Brooke is doing a great job of stepping into this new leadership role,” Terry continued. “I’ve definitely noticed her talking a lot more in the gym, and she’s getting pretty fiery and getting after it.”