CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will not play its first Big Ten home game of the season after Saturday's showdown with No. 19 Michigan was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Wolverines' program. Both teams will work with the conference to identify potential rescheduling options later in the season.
The decision to postpone the game was made by the Michigan athletic department in consultation with medical professionals. The Wolverines (5-0) last played Dec. 9 against Butler.
Illinois (2-2, 0-1) hasn't played since its 78-72 Big Ten-opening loss at Nebraska on Dec. 10. The Illini are set to return to action with a 2 p.m. home game Dec. 22 against Southern Illinois. It's the last scheduled nonconference game of the season.