CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois wrestling team has withdrawn from a scheduled competition due to “COVID-19 issues within the Illinois program” athletics announced on Tuesday.
The team was scheduled to appear at the Mountaineer Invitational in Boone, North Carolina, on Sunday, Nov. 14.
“This is the first time any Illinois team has needed to cancel a competition because of internal COVID-19 concerns,” said Associate Athletics Director Kent Brown in a statement. “It concludes a streak of more than 400 consecutive Fighting Illini athletic events without self-imposed COVID-19 disruption.”
Brown declined to share additional information about positive tests within the wrestling team.
The next Illinois wrestling appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20 at the Lindenwood Open in St. Charles, Missouri.