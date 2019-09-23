TOLONO — Ella Godsell shed tears on the volleyball court during a Sept. 7 match between her Unity team and Mt. Zion.

No, the senior libero wasn’t struck in the face with a rogue ball or crashed into by a teammate.

And, no, Godsell wasn’t upset by the outcome of this match at the Casey-Westfield Classic.

Godsell was crying out of happiness.

“That was the first time in our program’s history that we beat Mt. Zion,” Godsell said. “It was really emotional. It was just really fun, especially because they’re usually the team that we have our first loss to every single year.”

Not in 2019.

The Rockets dispatched the Braves in three sets, which actually is a rarity thus far for coach Kylie McCulley’s undefeated crew. Unity, which carries a perfect 17-0 record into Monday’s 7 p.m. home nonconference match with Argenta-Oreana, has dropped just two sets — the other to Fairfield in the Casey-Westfield Classic.

“The dynamic of our team is very strong this year,” senior setter Jalyn Powell said. “Our coaches have pushed a lot of things on us, fundamental-wise, and (we’re) working together as a team more this year.”

Unity was plenty good last season.

The Rockets captured a win in 21 of their first 22 matches before ultimately losing to Champaign Central in a Class 3A regional final. But McCulley’s program is now loaded with eight seniors and reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team hitter Emma Bleecher, who is just a sophomore.

“The chemistry has formed a lot quicker than it did last year,” Bleecher said. “It just helped us come together and start playing so strong.”

That’s reflected in the statistics, specifically those of Bleecher, Powell and Godsell.

In the aforementioned Casey-Westfield Classic, Bleecher pounded 55 kills, Powell supplied 118 assists and Godsell worked for 62 digs.

And at the Sept. 14 Decatur Lutheran Tournament, in which Unity finished 5-0, Bleecher boasted 29 kills, Powell dished out 73 assists and Godsell completed 46 digs.

“We’ve really pushed ourselves at practice,” Bleecher said, “... just motivating ourselves to get better.”

Fitting in with the Rockets’ perception of a stronger team vibe is a concept new to the unit this year, called “families.”

“A girl from each class ... we have to eat with them before home games,” Godsell said. “My family and a couple other families, I think, have gone out and ate dinner by themselves, just like team bonding outside of practice.

“We’re all really close, not only on the court but outside of volleyball.”

The bond between a large senior class and a five-strong sophomore unit — one that participated in the 2018 IESA Class 3A eighth-grade state championship match — is driving positive results under the guidance of McCulley, a former Illini volleyball player and two-time N-G All-Area Player of the Year from Clinton in 2004 and 2005.

Of course, that won’t mean nearly as much if Unity isn’t able to garner its first piece of IHSA playoff hardware since the 2008 team placed second in state in 2A.

Important to landing a strong postseason seed ahead of that chase is playing well in the rugged Illini Prairie Conference, which includes the likes of fellow N-G top 10 programs St. Thomas More, St. Joseph-Ogden and Monticello.

“At our team camp this summer, the very first goal we set was to win our conference,” Godsell said. “That’s really plausible.”

From there, perhaps more tears of joy could be on the Rockets’ horizon.

“I definitely feel like we can go further in the postseason than we have before,” Powell said, “... and keep our level pretty common in winning a bunch of games and keeping a good head on our shoulders.”