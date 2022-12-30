BLOOMINGTON — Walt Hill Jr. had a game to remember Thursday night.
The Rockford Lutheran junior guard seemingly couldn’t miss against the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team.
“Hill Jr. was in a zone where there’s not much we could do,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said. “There were some times we had great defense on him. We had great help. We had a hand in his face, and he just made it anyway. He had one of those games.”
Hill Jr. dropped 42 points on the Spartans during a State Farm Holiday Classic small-school semifinal game.
Meaning the fourth-seeded Crusaders likely defeated the top-seeded Spartans inside a energetic and crowded Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus, right?
Wrong.
SJ-O is still undefeated and will play for the State Farm Holiday Classic championship on Friday evening after beating the Crusaders 72-69.
“Credit to our guys,” Duval said. “They found a way to win.”
Illinois State signee Ty Pence and junior point guard Logan Smith carried the scoring burden for SJ-O, each dropping in 25 points. Sophomore guard Coy Taylor joined them in double figures with 10 points, and senior guard McGwire Atwood chipped in six points, including crucial free throws late and a crucial steal with Rockford Lutheran trying to go ahead.
“I just knew that No. 5 had been their best player all night,” Atwood said in reference to Hill Jr. “I knew they were going to try and get him the ball late, so I thought that leaving my guy and trying to go help with No. 5 would be best option. It ended up being the right decision.”
Now, SJ-O (10-0) will vie for its State Farm Holiday Classic championship at 5:15 p.m. on Friday against seventh-seeded Normal U-High. The Spartans’ fans traditionally travel well, and the nearby Pioneers will likely bring a large contingent to the Shirk Center, too. Setting up another possible memorable evening.
“Those late free throws I had, I was a little nervous,” Atwood said, “but this is the atmosphere everyone wants to play in.”