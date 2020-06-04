CHAMPAIGN — Preparation is ongoing for the 2020-21 Illinois men’s basketball season.
Even if most of that work has been done from home by the Illini coaches.
And there’s no guarantee when exactly said season might actually start.
Brad Underwood and Co., however, remain busy. The Illinois coach and his staff haven’t had a single moment on the court with the the team since that last, now somewhat fabled practice at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 12 in Indianapolis in preparation for their eventually canceled Big Ten tournament appearance. That hasn’t stopped their preparations to build off what was a bounceback 2019-20 season.
“This is a great time to be on a lot of webinars,” Underwood said. “I’m on one I get on every Friday night with a group of 20-30 different coaches from all levels — from the NBA to high school coaches. I’ve watched a lot of Euroleague stuff. You’re always looking for the opportunities to make your team better. I think we’ve done a lot of self evaluation. I’m about halfway through our Big Ten season watching games.”
What’s holding Illinois back on preparing for next season is the uncertain timeline moving forward.
That the team will begin returning to campus next week and at least strength and conditioning workouts can resume in June is a step forward. Underwood understands, though, that he has to be ready for an expedited process in the run-up to the 2020-21 season.
The return to campus at least lets Illinois get somewhat back on track.
“We spend a lot of time talking as a staff. We held off doing a lot of our postseason, end-of-the-year meetings because we knew guys weren’t around and we wouldn’t be on the court working on certain things,” Underwood said.
“Once guys can get back and start working again, then we’ll have those conversations. We’re constantly — at least I am — thinking about next season, and I’m constantly thinking about what our roster potentially looks like or could look like and how to put the best system in place with those guys. To do that, I’ve talked to a lot of coaches. That’s been fun. That’s been one of the true silver linings of this.”
The opposite of a silver lining is the biggest current obstacle in Illinois’ preparation for the 2020-21 season. Underwood doesn’t know — not for absolute certain — what his roster will actually be. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn have declared as early entrants for the NBA draft, and what was once an NCAA-mandated deadline on Wednesday for them to decide one way or the other on their draft status has since been delayed indefinitely with the current NBA season, and therefore the entire draft process, still in limbo.
Dosunmu and Cockburn represent the potential for a second and third open scholarship at the moment for Illinois next season.
One already exists even after signing Adam Miller last month following the transfers of both Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones.
“At Illinois, we’re going to recruit guys that are potential next-level guys,” Underwood said about having Dosunmu and Cockburn testing the NBA draft waters. “You’re going to have guys go through that process. The transfer situation is always out there. It’s always going to be a part of it.
“That’s going to continue to probably get worse before it gets better just because. It’s a new norm for kids today. I hate it. I don’t like it. There’s no reason sometimes for kids to want to change other than they just want to change. All that means is we have to recruit more guys and continually recruit every position.”
Illinois has mined the transfer portal this spring without landing a new addition to the roster.
Underwood has gone that route in every offseason since he arrived in Champaign in March 2017, adding the likes of graduate transfers Mark Alstork and Adonis De La Rosa for his first two seasons with the Illini and then sit-out transfers Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison last August.
Those incoming transfers have helped fill holes created by a number of transfers headed the other direction. Including two players that chose to explore their professional opportunities, Illinois has had a dozen players leave the program before exhausting their eligibility.
“It’s going to be more of a one-year program type management more than it is a four-year program type deal just because of the culture we’re in today,” Underwood said. “I think the one thing we always want to do is make sure we’re recruiting the right guys. Does that always happen? No. That’s the realistic side. You want character over characters. You want to have great relationships.
“We understand kids are going to transfer for whatever reason — no matter if they start, don’t start. That’s been evident by every school in the Big Ten this year. Kids just leave.
“All we can do is stay true to who we are, true to the culture that the University of Illinois stands for and what our program stands for and understand there’s going to be a year where, my goodness, you may have to get a lot of new guys.”
Entire Big Ten affected by transfers, roster turnover
Roster turnover continues at a solid clip in college basketball. While some players leave for professional opportunities, the vast majority transfer. Here’s a list of every scholarship player that’s left a Big Ten team early since the end of the 2016-17 season — 110 total not counting undecided early entrants for the 2020 NBA draft:
ILLINOIS
Leron Black (Pro)
Jalen Coleman-Lands (DePaul/Iowa State)
Greg Eboigbodin (Northeastern)
Michael Finke (Grand Canyon)
Alan Griffin (Syracuse)
Anthony Higgs (Chipola College)
Tevian Jones (TBD)
Samba Kane (Indian Hills Community College)
Te’Jon Lucas (Milwuakee)
Mark Smith (Missouri)
Matic Vesel (Pro)
D.J. Williams (George Washington/DePaul)
INDIANA
Damezi Anderson (Loyola Chicago)
OG Anunoby (Pro)
James Blackmon Jr. (Pro)
Thomas Bryant (Pro)
Jake Forrester (Temple)
Grant Gelon (State Fair Community College/Trinity International University/Bethel University)
Curtis Jones (Oklahoma State/Penn State)
Romeo Langford (Pro)
Clifton Moore Jr. (La Salle)
Justin Smith (TBD)
IOWA
Tyler Cook (Pro)
Maishe Daily (Akron)
Isaiah Moss (Kansas)
Cordell Pemsl (Virginia Tech)
Riley Till (Cal Poly)
Christian Williams (Indiana State)
MARYLAND
Bruno Fernando (Pro)
Schnider Herard (Pro)
Kevin Huerter (Pro)
Justin Jackson (Pro)
Ricky Lindo Jr. (George Washington)
Makhel Mitchell (Rhode Island)
Makhi Mitchell (Rhode Island)
Trace Ramsey (UC-San Diego)
Jalen Smith (Pro)
Serrel Smith Jr. (TBD)
Micah Thompson (Tyler Junior College/Texas A&M-Texarkana)
Joshua Tomaić (San Diego State)
Melo Trimble (Pro)
MICHIGAN
Cole Bajema (Washington)
Ignas Brazdeikis (Pro)
Colin Castleton (Florida)
David DeJulius (Cincinnati)
Charles Matthews (Pro)
Jordan Poole (Pro)
Ibi Watson (Dayton)
D.J. Wilson (Pro)
MICHIGAN STATE
Miles Bridges (Pro)
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Pro)
Xavier Tillman Sr. (Pro)
Nick Ward (Pro)
MINNESOTA
Amir Coffey (Pro)
Ahmad Gilbert (Rider/St. Thomas University)
Jamir Harris (American)
Bryan Greenlee (TBD)
Daniel Oturu (Pro)
Isaiah Washington (Iona/TBD)
Payton Willis (Charleston)
NEBRASKA
Thomas Allen Jr. (North Carolina State)
Nana Akenten (Southeast Missouri State)
Dachon Burke Jr. (Pro)
Dedoch Chan (Indiana Hills Community College)
Kevin Cross (Tulane)
Samari Curtis (Evansville)
Karrington Davis (Southern Illinois/TBD)
Nick Fuller (South Dakota)
Jervay Green (Pacific)
Amir Harris (George Washington)
Brady Heiman (South Dakota)
Jeriah Horne (Tulsa/Colorado)
Michael Jacobson (Iowa State)
Cam Mack (TBD)
Ed Morrow Jr. (Marquette)
Isaiah Roby (Pro)
Jordy Tshimanga (Dayton)
NORTHWESTERN
Jordan Ash (Wright State)
Barret Benson (Southern Illinois)
Isiah Brown (Grand Canyon/Weber State)
Aaron Falzon (Quinnipiac)
Rapolas Ivanauskas (Colgate/Cincinnati)
Jared Jones (Middle Tennessee)
OHIO STATE
David Bell (Jacksonville)
D.J. Carton (Marquette)
Derek Funderburk (Northwest Florida State/North Carolina State)
Alonzo Gaffney (TBD)
Jaedon LeDee (Texas Christian)
JaQuan Lyle (New Mexico)
Luther Muhammad (Arizona State)
Micah Potter (Wisconsin)
Trevor Thompson (Pro)
PENN STATE
Rasir Bolton (Iowa State)
Nazeer Bostick (St. Peter’s)
Tony Carr (Pro)
Daniil Kasatkin (Pro)
PURDUE
Nojel Eastern (Michigan)
Carsen Edwards (Pro)
Eden Ewing (Texas Southern)
Matt Haarms (BYU)
Caleb Swanigan (Pro)
RUTGERS
Matt Bullock (California University Pa.)
Peter Kiss (Bryant)
Jonathan Laurent (UMass/Oklahoma State)
Souf Mensah (Pro)
Eugene Omoruyi (Oregon)
Issa Thiam (N/A)
WISCONSIN
Taylor Currie (Mott Community College/Akron)
Alex Illikainen (Minnesota-Duluth)
Kobe King (Nebraska)
Andy Van Vliet (William & Mary)