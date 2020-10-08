CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Fahey has been nothing, if not pragmatic, in how she’s approaching the buildup to the impending women’s college basketball season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois women’s basketball coach, now entering her fourth season in charge of the Illini, isn’t worried about the details of how the 2020-21 season will be organized. Whatever it looks like — a bubble, an 18-game Big Ten conference season like the past two campaigns or name that scenario — Fahey isn’t concerning herself with those aspects.
While no announcement has come yet in regards to Illinois’ schedule, one item is clear: The goal for all 355 Division I women’s basketball programs is to hit the regular-season game limit that was set by the NCAA in September.
That news coincided with the NCAA selecting Nov. 25 as the starting date for the 2020-21 season, 15 days later than originally scheduled.
The NCAA is giving Division I women’s programs the option of either scheduling 23 regular-season games and playing in a multi-team event that includes up to four games or scheduling 25 regular-season games if that program doesn’t compete in a multi-team event.
“Bottom line, right now, is our goal is try to get those games in, and I guess the configuration of what that looks like is a bit up in the air,” Fahey said. “People are working hard at figuring it out right now. We’re going to know fairly soon what that’s going to look like.”
Even with plenty of uncertainty surrounding the schedule, the Illini have stayed busy in the gym at Ubben Basketball Complex since the middle of July.
At the moment, Illinois is allowed 12 hours per week of strength and conditioning activities, meetings and skill instruction under NCAA rules.
Of course, the Illini have also had to adapt to a new routine since arriving on campus of regular COVID-19 testing, temperature and pulse-oxygen checks as players enter the building and filling out daily questionnaires to check for symptoms of the coronavirus, among other tasks.
“Our kids have really stepped up,” Fahey said. “They have been very disciplined. We’re getting in a routine. Initially when you start things, and just getting used to the new protocols, whether it’s wearing masks, coming into a gym and you’re cleaning basketballs, coaches in masks, that takes some time.
“Being safe and making really smart decisions when they’re not in the gym, I’ve been very proud of them. That carries onto the court. ... We understand to (play this season) we’ve got to make smart choices and be wise off the court as much as possible.”
The benefit of those smart choices means Illinois is at full strength.
That wasn’t the case a few months ago. The Illini began their summer work without two players, Nancy Panagiotopoulou and Geovana Lopes, because of issues created by travel restrictions stemming from the pandemic. Panagiotopoulou, a 6-foot-3 redshirt junior forward, is from Greece and Lopes, a 6-3 junior-college transfer about to enter her first season at Illinois, is from Brazil.
Illinois’ players began reporting to campus starting in late June, but Panagiotopoulou didn’t report until early August while Lopes arrived in town about a month later.
Now, Fahey has incorporated both of those players into practice.
Developing chemistry is one of the main challenges facing the Illini. Nearly half of Illinois’ roster, after all, is made up of newcomers after the Illini went 11-19 last season, including 2-16 in the Big Ten. As Fahey tries to reboot a struggling Illini program — Illinois has gone 30-61 in her three seasons at the helm— this season’s roster has six new players, including three transfers (6-5 forward Eva Rubin, 6-1 forward Solape Amusan and Lopes) and three freshmen (5-9 guard Aaliyah McQueen, 5-11 guard Aaliyah Nye and 6-3 forward Erika Porter).
Fahey doesn’t anticipate adding to the roster even with the Illini one scholarship under the cap of 15 for the 2020-21 season, so the Illinois coach’s focus is on taking advantage of the next few weeks before official workouts — which coincide with an increase to 20 hours per week in the gym — start up next Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of basketball being played already, getting our system in, our offensive concepts down,” Fahey said. “It’s not necessarily all skill work. Our team is coming in as a group. Like I said, our offense is in. We’re getting that more fine-tuned. We’re kind of in a build-up time right now, getting shots up. The system is starting to be put in, offensively and defensively.”