CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green had a look of disbelief on her face as the Illinois women’s basketball coach watched the first half of Thursday night’s Big Ten game against Purdue unfold.
The first-year Illini coach wondered aloud to anyone who would listen what her Illinois team was doing. The answer Green was looking for didn’t come in the second half, either, as the Boilermakers finished off the 62-52 upset win against the 22nd-ranked Illini in front of 2,584 fans at State Farm Center.
“We’ve been finding ways to win games,” Green said late Thursday night, nearly an hour after the final buzzer sounded. “We also haven’t had one of these kind of these games. We only got beat by 10. I felt like we got beat by 40. We were still right there. I’ve been coaching 20 years and you always kind of have that one game where you look back and are like, ‘Oh my gosh, what the heck.’ We were missing shots ... that I’ve never seen us miss that many. Layups, free throws, threes. We also have to address some things, and that’s on me and we’ll do that.”
The Illini (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) fell behind 16-11 after the first quarter and 35-25 at halftime after Purdue (14-6, 5-5) had eight layups on 16 total made field goals in the first half. Illinois, by comparison, was 8 of 28 as a team in the opening 20 minutes.
Brynn Shoup-Hill’s three-point play and Makira Cook’s jumper pulled the Illini within 35-30 two minutes into the third quarter. That’s as close as Illinois got in the second half, however.
Jeanae Terry, who spent two seasons at Illinois before transferring to Purdue prior to the 2021-22 season, was a big reason why the Boilermakers never let the Illini fully back into the game, with six of her 10 points coming in the third quarter.
The 5-foot-11 guard drove on Illini guard Jayla Oden and stopped with her back to the basket near the Big Ten logo before draining a turnaround jumper right before the third-quarter buzzer sounded to put the Boilermakers ahead 49-37.
Purdue led by at least eight points the rest of the night.
“I feel like we just have to have a better response as a group,” said Illinois junior forward Kendall Bostic, who finished with five points and 10 rebounds. “We punched them. They punched back and then I felt like we just rolled over after that final punch. We just weren’t there. I think it’s just kind of our mentality and kind of the maturity we have to have in those situations.”
Terry exacted some revenge against her former team, with the Detroit native also supplying a game-high 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals. It was the rebounding by Terry and her new teammates that frustrated Green the most afterward, with the Boilermakers outrebounding the Illini 40-31 and outscoring Illinois by 10 points in the paint, 32-22.
“She killed us on the boards,” Green said of Terry. “When we were trying to make that little run down the stretch, there were multiple ones she got that were (offensive rebounds), and those are daggers to you. We have to be that much more disciplined in our box outs and we weren’t.”
Makira Cook led Illinois with 19 points. The Illini point guard, like her teammates, didn’t produce those points in an efficient fashion, though, with Cook 8 of 24 from the field. Genesis Bryant followed with 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting, including one three-pointer on seven attempts.
It was indicative of the way the night went for Illinois from beyond the arc. The Illini, who entered Thursday night’s Big Ten matchup ranked third nationally at 40.3 percent on three-point attempts, went a paltry 4 of 26 from deep (15.4 percent).
“We jacked threes,” Green said. “That’s not us. We are a really good three-point shooting team, but we don’t take that many threes. Our threes were because we didn’t run offense right or we literally ... jacked it up. That has not been us. I’m going to chalk this up to some outer-body experience (Thursday night).”