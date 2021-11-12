CHAMPAIGN — The area contingent at this weekend’s girls’ swimming and diving state meet will be decidedly young. Not powered by seniors as one might expect.
Of the 13 local athletes entering Friday’s preliminaries at Westmont’s FMC Natatorium, 10 are a junior, sophomore or freshman.
Uni High’s Sally Ma, Centennial’s Lexie Seten and Champaign Central’s Emily Hettinger are the outliers as seniors who will represent the area at the end-of-season showcase with hopes of competing in Saturday’s finals.
“Obviously, no coach knows what talent they’re going to get every season,” Centennial coach Courtney Louret said. “But there’s a good egg every time your new season starts.”
More like a whole carton of good eggs this fall.
Central’s Samantha Cook and Caroline Hartmann, Centennial’s Marin McAndrew and Elise Maurer and Uni High’s Stella Youse all are juniors. The Maroons’ Olivia Terry and Laura Taylor are sophomores. Central’s Babette Bradley and Olivia Dempsey and Centennial’s Noelle Hunt all are freshmen.
And each has at least one event worth of involvement at state. Bradley actually leads all locals with three state races, while both Cook and McAndrew will leap off the starting blocks twice.
“They’re excited, definitely,” said Central coach Katie VanHootegem, whose team won last week’s Urbana Sectional title. “They’re so young that I don’t want to keep them from being themselves, but when it comes time to race and step on that block, they did what they were supposed to do. I’m OK with it as long as we continue to do that.”
Many eyes will be turned to the Illineks’ Ma this weekend. The former News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swim and dive Athlete of the Year is seeded first in the 50-yard freestyle (23.06 seconds) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (50.87 seconds).
McAndrew possesses the next-best state seed of any locals, rating 16th in the 50 freestyle at 23.91 seconds. She had to match or exceed the state-qualifying standard at the sectional — establishing a school record in the process — in order to advance because Ma swam so quickly.
“I was talking to (McAndrew) after sectionals, and she seemed like there was a little bit left in the tank,” Louret said. “The state meet is a stressful kind of pressure cooker environment. I think she’ll thrive in that area, and she could throw down an even better time.”
Bradley has emerged as a star in her first season with Central. She qualified for state in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 6.58 seconds) — breaking the event’s program record in the process — and took legs on advancing relay units in the 200 medley (1:52.68) and 400 freestyle (3:43.09).
“She went out and was a body length ahead of the girls in the first 50 (yards), and I was like, ‘She’s got this,’” VanHootegem said of Bradley’s 100 breaststroke success. “To see her face after that was huge. I think she was surprised with how fast she could go.”
Louret said Hunt “came out of nowhere” to serve as an integral member of the Chargers’ lineup.
“She had the talent. She had the form and technique. But we had to fix little things like flip turns or her starts,” Louret said. “She’s extremely coachable. Anything you tell her she’ll do and continue doing at practice, which is so important in swimming and getting to the level you want to be at.”
Then there are the other two seniors alongside Ma.
The Maroons’ Hettinger is part of the aforementioned 400 freestyle relay, while the Chargers’ Seten is part of a qualifying 200 freestyle relay (1:41.08).
Hettinger stepped up in a big way for Central after dropping significant time off her 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke personal bests earlier in the sectional.
“It’s the end of the meet and she just swam the 500 and 100 backstroke back-to-back. I said, ‘Can you go almost three in a row?’” VanHootegem said. “She was like, ‘I’m going to do it. I want to do this.’ To put her team above herself ... she never let it on to me that it was something she didn’t want to do.”
Seten now is a three-time state qualifier for Centennial and was one of just three seniors on Louret’s latest roster.
“That’s awesome,” Louret said. “It’s nice to end on that high note and make it to the state meet, and I know she’s excited about swimming one last time.”
Girls’ swimming and diving: state meet
At FMC Natatorium, Westmont
Preliminaries on Friday, championship events on Saturday; top 12 finishers in each event’s preliminary advance to championships, with swimmers split into two groups of six by times.
200 medley relay: Champaign Central — Olivia Terry (Soph.), Babette Bradley (Fr.), Caroline Hartmann (Jr.) and Olivia Dempsey (Fr.); Sectional result: 1:52.68, State ranking: 28th
50 freestyle: Sally Ma (Sr., Uni High; 23.06; 1st) Marin McAndrew (Jr., Centennial; 23.91; 16th)
Diving: Stella Youse (Jr., Uni High; 387.10; 45th)
100 freestyle: Sally Ma (Sr., Uni High; 50.87; 4th)
500 freestyle: Samantha Cook (Jr., Champaign Central; 5:24.69; 27th)
200 freestyle relay: Centennial — Elise Maurer (Jr.), Noelle Hunt (Fr.), Lexie Seten (Sr.) and Marin McAndrew (Jr.); 1:41.08; 24th
100 breaststroke: Babette Bradley (Fr., Champaign Central; 1:06.58; 31st)
400 freestyle relay: Champaign Central — Samantha Cook (Jr.); Laura Taylor (Soph.); Emily Hettinger (Sr.) and Babette Bradley (Fr.); 3:43.09; 20th