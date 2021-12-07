IOWA CITY, Iowa — Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams didn’t waste any time Friday night after Illinois routed 86-51 in the Big Ten opener.
The Illini veteran guard duo both pointed out neither had ever won before at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Neither, to that point, had Illinois coach Brad Underwood since taking the job ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Given the recent history of the series — not to mention a heated history between these two particular teams — checking off a road win at Carver-Hawkeye wasn’t going to be easy.
And it wasn’t.
A 21-2 run by Iowa in the first half flipped the game on its head after a hot start from Illinois. Fueling that run and subsequent others for the Hawkeyes were 18 Illini turnovers.
But the box got checked.
Frazier, Williams, Underwood and the rest of the Illinois roster left Iowa City with an 87-83 victory that most of the crowd of 12,072 didn’t stick around to see, even as a somewhat worrisome finish by Illinois made the final score a bit closer.
Securing the road win, though, was the accomplishment of a small, but important, goal.
“It’s the little goals that we set that we have to keep achieving for,” Underwood said. “I don’t want our guys to ever stop working for those. I think in the last five years, Iowa hasn’t finished out of the top half of the league, and they’ve obviously been at the very top and been a very high seed. That’s my time here.
“They’re really good. It’s not like they’re going to give you anything. You’ve had to come earn it. We’ve been close, but (Monday) was our night. I’m really proud of those guys that they could handle it.”
Those smaller goals are a way to tackle a season that runs from early November (discounting summer and fall workouts and practices that begin in late September) through early April if it’s a good one. Setting smaller goals is an avenue to avoid burnout on a season chock full of emotion.
“When you set goals game by game — or whatever the goals are — you give guys a sense of structure,” said Kofi Cockburn, Illinois’ center who finished with 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. “This is what we need to get to. This is what we need to do. It gives purpose. … It’s giving us awareness like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve got to lock in right here. We can’t mess around.’”
Illinois had to be locked in against Iowa. The Illini built an early 20-10 run before even the second media timeout of the first half.
The Hawkeyes responded with their 21-2 run and their biggest lead, 31-22, with 5 minutes, 58 seconds to play in the first half. Smaller, but no less effective runs in the second half kept Iowa competitive until the final seconds.
Just a couple weeks ago Illinois might have folded after that first Iowa run. That was certainly the case in the Illini’s 20-point loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 22 that eventually saw Illinois tumble out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Illini (7-2, 2-0) still aren’t ranked for the second consecutive week, but Monday night’s win against the Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-2) has them feeling good ahead of Saturday’s home showdown with No. 11 Arizona (7-0).
“I think we’ve changed a lot,” said Jacob Grandison, Illinois’ veteran wing who scored 21 points off the bench. “I think we’ve identified some roles, which is key. I think that was the turning point of last year — identifying roles and everybody just has an understanding of what they need to do. Playing hard and playing with a purpose. Big Ten play, I think, has put everything into perspective a little bit. This is go time. This is the real deal. This is what it’s about.”