CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had to wait five months to be able to discuss Adam Miller and the potential impact the five-star Morgan Park guard might make on the Illinois men's basketball team.
Miller committed to Illinois in late November, a day after the early signing period ended. Miller was going to be an Illini, but without a signed National Letter of Intent, Underwood had to remain mum about landing a top recruit.
That changed Wednesday when Miller signed, and Underwood spoke publicly about the 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard — who he called "the state's best player" — for the first time Thursday in a media Zoom.
"Adam's turned into one of the outstanding two-way players (headed to) college basketball," Underwood said. "He's an extremely athletic young man with a terrific body. He has the ability to not only play the point, but the ability to shoot it as well as anybody in the country. He does that with deep, deep range. Then he's got a game that's high IQ. He's a very, very filling and unselfish passer.
"You add that component with the two other young men we added in the fall, and we're really excited about the IQ and the feel this group has as basketball players. Adam's got a ready-made body that will continue to develop under the tutelage of (strength and conditioning coach) Adam Fletcher. A guy that is definitely one of the top players in the country. His versatility will be very evident as he joins our program."