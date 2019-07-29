CHAMPAIGN — The inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy wrapped up Sunday at its four host locations across the country, including here on the Illinois campus.
The reaction to the new event was mixed. The consensus nationally seemed to appreciate the academies as generally well-run.
The list of gripes was a little longer from a lack of top talent — maybe two dozen three- and four-star players participated in Champaign — to little fan interest or much buzz at all.
The NCAA academies marked the end of the 2018-19 recruiting calendar, which included multiple changes this spring and summer. Fewer evaluation periods centered around what have been typical AAU weekends, while opportunities for coaches to attend high school events in June and the academies this past week were added.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he was “a huge fan” of the high school events in June.
Not all state high school associations hosted events, but Illinois had two, including the venerable Riverside-Brookfield Shootout. Underwood also liked the concept of the NCAA academies.
“I love the format, but I think, as anything else goes, it’s year one,” Underwood said. “There are challenges that will be tackled and will be different. I liken it to anything else. The AAU stuff that happened with Peach Jam or the (adidas) Gauntlet, in the first few years, it wasn’t perfect. They’ve stuck with it, and they’ve become great.”
The biggest gripe about the NCAA academies concerned the players that didn’t participate. Attendance by top 100 prospects in the 2020 and 2021 classes was sparse. That USA Basketball had its Junior National Team minicamp last week, too, didn’t help in having top prospects at the NCAA academy events.
“They’ve already worked that out so that won’t happen next year,” Underwood said. “I think we have a changing model constantly in terms of kids are committing earlier, they’re narrowing (lists) earlier and they’re now allowed to visit earlier. Maybe some of those kids who have narrowed or committed don’t feel a need to come to this.
“I think they’ll really target the really, really good young players, and I think they’ll start attracting those kids. Then we’ll be in a situation where there will be ample quality players. It’s going to take a little bit of work, but I think this will become a staple of what we see in summer recruiting.”
Part of the reason Underwood liked the high school events in June was the opportunity to evaluate players in a different setting. A role player on an AAU team might be the best player on his high school team.
The academies provided another evaluation environment since the players that attended didn’t meet their teammates until the session started and then were thrust into game action. College coaches could also evaluate how players took instruction and how quickly they could put it to use on the court.
“When you don’t know people, you kind of find out personalities,” Underwood said. “You find out how they intermingle with maybe another alpha dog. ... There’s a lot of character things that play out. It’s not just, ‘Can they run, dribble or shoot?’ That part’s easy.”
Underwood’s positive impression of the NCAA academies, though, didn’t come without some ideas to tweak it. That includes the timing of the event, with the Illinois coach suggesting moving it to June to pair it with the high school events. Different itineraries for the four regions wouldn’t be a bad idea either.
“Play games in the morning at one region and play games at night in another region so you can get from one place to the other to maximize travel and the opportunity to see kids,” Underwood suggested. “This camp is in its infancy. There will be tweaks, but the concept is phenomenal. I’m a big, big fan of being able to see kids in stations and games and playing in different environments.
“This does that. There will be a lot of things talked about now — a good think tank session after this is over. I’m sure the (National Association of Basketball Coaches) and some of the coaches will be very, very involved to make sure these things are better.”