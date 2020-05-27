CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood doesn’t necessarily have a “favorite” game from the 2019-20 Illinois men’s basketball season.
The list of possible options is long. At least longer than the previous two seasons considering the uptick in success going from 12-21 a year ago to 21-10 this season with an NCAA tournament berth essentially assured even if not formally announced.
Pick an Ayo Dosunmu game-winner (there’s plenty). Or streak-snapping victories on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue. Or maybe a bit of redemption in the regular-season finale against an Iowa team that has become perhaps the program’s bitterest rival.
Underwood’s train of thought, however, goes in a different direction. While the Illinois coach won’t call it a “favorite,” the game he considers a pivotal turning point in the 2019-20 season is actually one the Illini lost.
Miami 81, Illinois 79.
That Big Ten/ACC Challenge loss on Dec. 2 was the product of the month that preceded it. Illinois might have gone 6-1 during the month of November, with the only loss coming on the road at No. 21 Arizona on the opening weekend of the season. Those wins, though, included needing overtime to beat Nicholls State in the season opener, more home struggles against Hawaii and a victory against Division II Lindenwood that counts in the win-loss record but nowhere else.
“It’s kind of the old cliché, sometimes you’ve got to hit rock bottom,” Underwood said. “We had been fighting some things. We hadn’t been playing for well even though we’d won some games. We weren’t meshing the way we needed to. We weren’t doing the little things that you had to do to win.”
The first half against Miami qualified as rock bottom. The Hurricanes pushed their lead past the 20-point mark by the midway point of the half.
It was the Chris Lykes Show, and Illinois had no answer as the diminutive Miami guard coupled lights-out shooting — from everywhere — with an innate ability to get to the free-throw line. The Illini ultimately trailed by as many as 27 points and faced a 19-point deficit at halftime.
A Kofi Cockburn-led comeback charge in the second half made it a game, but the two-point loss, by the end of the season, still stood as the Illini’s worst. It just edged out another Braggin’ Rights defeat to Missouri later that month.
That didn’t change the fact it was pivotal in pushing Illinois to the level of play that would become responsible for getting the program back in the national college basketball conversation as an NCAA tournament and Associated Press Top 25 team.
“To just show up and think you’re going to win a game just doesn’t happen at this level,” Underwood said. “We weren’t sharp. That one brought us back to reality — that half. To play as poorly as we can play in the first half and then fight back and really give ourselves a chance to win was encouraging.”
Underwood called the first half against Miami an eye-opening experience. Not for the Illinois coaching staff. They knew something like that performance was coming. No, it was an eye-opener for the Illini players.
“We knew we weren’t right,” Underwood said about the coaches. “Our players had to understand that you have to do it every night. It became about the little things. We had to continue to grow with the defensive changes.
“It doesn’t matter how good or bad an opponent is, if you don’t play and don’t play the game of basketball the right way, it will always win. We had to make those changes, and we did. To our guys’ credit, the intangible things became a lot more important, and that was real turning point for us.”
Individually, accountability became a stronger point of emphasis after the Miami game. That was hashed out in what Underwood called “hard meetings and tough sessions” as a group.
“You can go one of two ways in those,” Underwood said. “This group chose to go a way that was really positive.”
Not that everything was fixed. Illinois dropped a one-point game at Maryland five days after the loss to Miami. Then, the Illini lost to Missouri before Christmas and started the new year with a 20-point defeat at Michigan State that precipitated a players’ only meeting. A seven-game winning streak followed, and Illinois went 12-5 after getting pasted at the Breslin Center.
The roots of what turned into a successful season, though, date back to that week in early December. A disastrous first half against Miami followed by a near comeback. The heartbreaking loss at Maryland. Then the first of what would become two wins against Michigan.
“I think that our team believed after that, Underwood said of topping what was then a top 5 Michigan squad. “It was a character game. You start looking at all those little things like that that happen behind the scenes. That set the future and that set our culture in place.”