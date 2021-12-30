CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood made a change to his starting lineup ahead of Illinois’ game against St. Francis (Pa.) that, for the first time this season, had nothing to do with injury, illness or suspension.
Jacob Grandison got the start against the Red Flash on Dec. 18. Coleman Hawkins came off the bench after starting the previous 10 games.
Hawkins actually had a good week of practice leading into the nonconference game against St. Francis. Underwood still wanted to challenge his sophomore forward given some struggles against both Iowa (fouled out) and Arizona (held scoreless in 12 minutes of play).
The challenge didn’t stop with just shifting Hawkins out of the starting lineup. The 6-foot-10 forward played briefly in the first half against the Red Flash, promptly gave up multiple offensive rebounds and found himself with a semi-permanent place on the bench after just two minutes on the court.
“I was really mad at him at half,” Underwood said. “He gave up two offensive rebounds and he didn’t block out. In the second half, he responded to that challenge.”
Hawkins finished the 106-48 blowout win against St. Francis with eight points and three rebounds. Then, again coming off the bench for Braggin’ Rights against Missouri, followed that up with five points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in the 88-63 victory against the Tigers on Dec. 22.
Not the type of production Hawkins showed early in the season, but a steady level of play Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff are trying to extract from him.
“No one has higher expectations for Coleman Hawkins than I do,” Underwood said. “I think that young man is going to have a long, long career playing basketball. To be very honest, he’s hit a little bit of a rough patch and lost a little bit of confidence. You try to mix things up a little bit.”
Hawkins began his sophomore season averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals in Illinois’ first three games.
Then, Kofi Cockburn returned from his three-game suspension. Hawkins’ role changed.
There have been flashes since reminiscent of Hawkins’ three-game tear to start the season, including 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal against UT Rio Grande Valley. His defensive effort in limiting Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. to five points on 1 of 9 shooting also qualified. But late November and most of December saw Hawkins grapple with how to provide a consistent, positive impact.
“We’ve got to have Coleman Hawkins,” Underwood said. “Coleman has to impact us. He can be a tremendous defender. We see his ability to shoot it. I think every time he shoots it it’s going in. The problem is he doesn’t. We’ve got to get him to that point mentally where he’s that automatic.”
Hawkins understands Underwood is challenging him by flipping his role from starter to coming off the bench. By expecting more from him every day. And the Sacramento, Calif., is willing to accept those challenges.
“Really, I’ve been trying much harder in practice,” Hawkins said. “That’s all you really can do. You only get the opportunity to do it in practice. The opportunities you get in the game, try to maximize them and play with a full amount of energy and effort.
“That’s all you really can do is just try to put all your effort into practice, work hard and show you’re able to grow and learn from mistakes. Move on, mature and grow through things.”
That’s what Underwood expects. Hawkins played sparingly as a freshman, but his role was going to grow this season and will continue to develop throughout his Illinois career.
That process hasn’t always been easy — Underwood has intimated there’s been some butting of heads — but it’s with a purpose.
“There’s growing pains, but along with that I’m a really big believer in when you face adversity, you find out who you are,” Underwood said. “I had to find out where he’s at, so I didn’t start him (against St. Francis). The first couple minutes he didn’t do what I thought he deserved to do, so other guys got their opportunity. And he responded.
“Now I build belief. Now I build trust. Now we can come back and we can fall in love again because it sure wasn’t that at halftime (against the Red Flash). We’ve got to do that. You’ve got to go through the process of adversity to get any better in this game. I’m never one to stay status quo. We’re going to challenge our guys to continue to work and get better.”
Underwood’s belief in him resonates with Hawkins. Helps him through the process.
“It means he has trust in me,” Hawkins said. “We’re going to grow together. We’re going to grow through the process. ... We’re going to have some growing pains sometimes, but in the end it’s going to be worth it.”