CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood started from scratch in hiring his first batch of assistants when Josh Whitman hired him as the Illinois men’s basketball coach in March 2017.
He had never previously worked with Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman or Jamaal Walker before.
It was a brand new situation for Underwood. Only Stephen Gentry was a new face on his first staff at Stephen F. Austin. He had previously worked with Mike Boynton at South Carolina and was on staff at Kansas State when Erik Pastrana served as a graduate assistant.
That staff stayed together for three seasons in Nacogdoches, Texas, before Underwood left for Oklahoma State. He took Boynton with him as an assistant to Stillwater, Okla., for that single season with the Cowboys.
Then came a brand new trio of assistants at Illinois ahead of the 2017-18 season. And now a brand new trio of assistants again after the departures this month of Antigua and Coleman to Kentucky, with Gentry, who replaced Walker two years ago at Illinois, returning to Gonzaga.
“You understand that guys leave for different reasons,” Underwood said. “I look at where they’ve gone, and every situation is a little bit unique. Some very personal. Two of those three decisions were very personal and had relationship value to them. I respect that.”
Losing all three assistant coaches in a single offseason hasn’t happened at Illinois without a change at the top. Even the move from John Groce to Underwood didn’t feature a complete assistant reset with Walker staying in Champaign.
Underwood isn’t viewing the offseason changes as a negative, though.
“To have it all happen in the same year means we won,” Underwood said. “I look at this way. I’m proud. I put a staff together that literally the top programs in the country, arguably, they want our guys. I look at it like, ‘OK, I’m going to go do it again. I’m going to go put that same type of staff together.’
“I hope they don’t leave before they become head coaches, but, damn, I’m ecstatic for them. I’m ecstatic that we put a staff together that everybody thinks is that damn good.”
Underwood stressed the commitment Illinois has made to its basketball program as a foundational piece to put together another top coaching staff. The $170 million renovation was completed just five years ago. Construction is underway on a $40 million renovation and expansion of Ubben Basketball Complex.
That financial commitment, coupled with the success of the program the past two seasons, means Underwood might be facing a similar situation as he did in spring 2017, but plenty is different as he rounds out his staff for the 2021-22 season.
“I feel like we’ve got a couple of those pieces already in place,” Underwood said of hiring former Illinois guard Chester Frazier and promoting former assistant to the head coach Geoff Alexander. “And our program is in a way different spot than when we got here. I think our brand is extremely powerful. It’s been exciting to see that grow.”
Underwood used the word “diligent” multiple times to describe his process for hiring a new batch of assistant coaches. He knows what he doesn’t want as he has one more assistant coach opening to fill. A coach that looks at Illinois just as the next stop or as a “money grab” situation?
“I’ve got no interest in those guys,” Underwood said. “We’re talking with the right guys that I know fit, and yet we’ve had calls from guys that would blow your mind in terms of people wanting this job. People know where our brand is that. That’s been awesome. Now, it’s just a matter of getting the right guy in here.”