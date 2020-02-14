CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu is traveling with Illinois men’s basketball for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. matchup at Rutgers, but Illini coach Brad Underwood won't yet commit to his star guard’s playing status.
Underwood spoke to media following Friday’s team practice at Ubben Basketball Complex, fielding plenty of questions about Dosunmu’s health after the sophomore suffered a left leg injury late in Tuesday’s home loss to Michigan State.
Dosunmu underwent an MRI, which Underwood said Wednesday revealed no structural damage. But that doesn’t guarantee Dosunmu suits up for the season’s second game between No. 22 Illinois (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) and Rutgers (17-8, 8-6).
“His status will just be day-to-day,” Underwood said. “As long as there’s no injury, it’s day-to-day.”
When asked if Dosunmu has practiced since his left leg buckled awkwardly beneath him while trying to set up a game-winning shot in the closing seconds versus Michigan State, Underwood initially said, “No.”
“I shouldn’t say that,” he continued. “He’s done some work.”
Dosunmu produced a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds in the Illini’s 54-51 triumph over the Scarlet Knights on Jan. 11 at State Farm Center.
The 6-foot-5 Dosunmu leads the Illini in scoring, averaging 15.8 points, and assists, averaging 3.3 per game. On Thursday, he was named as one of 30 midseason candidates for the 2020 Naismith Trophy given to the player of the year.
Underwood didn’t express concern over the possibility Dosunmu may not be able to follow up on that performance.
“We’ve played without him before,” Underwood said. “That’s all part of the game of basketball is dealing with guys that can’t go, and we’ll see how that goes (Saturday) and as he moves forward. His main recourse is rehab and massage and (strength and conditioning coach Adam) Fletch(er) and (athletic trainer) Paul Schmidt, so we’ll deal with that as we get closer to game time.”
Underwood did confirm Dosunmu will be with the program in Piscataway, N.J., saying “he’s a part of our team. There’s no doubt about that.”
