CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood regularly called Ayo Dosunmu one of the best guards in college basketball during the 2019-20 season.
It was an increasingly fitting moniker given Dosunmu knocked down game-winner after game-winner to push the Illini into the Big Ten’s top tier and into national recognition as a ranked team.
Underwood was a bit ahead of the game.
Dosunmu ended the 2019-20 season as an All-Big Ten First-Team guard. He’s starting the 2020-21 season not only as a unanimous preseason All-Big Ten selection, but one of just six Associated Press preseason All-Americans. The latest individual accolade thrown Dosunmu’s way was announced on Wednesday.
The junior standout for Illinois joins an elite group that also features Iowa senior center Luka Garza, Baylor junior guard Jared Butler, Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham and, in a tie for the final spot, Gonzaga senior forward Corey Kispert and Arizona State senior guard Remy Martin. Garza was the lone unanimous selection from the 64 AP voters, which included a vote from The News-Gazette.
Underwood saw Dosunmu’s inclusion as well deserved.
“I think it speaks volumes to the development that we’ve seen,” Underwood said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve seen a young man gain 35 pounds. We’ve seen a young man continue to grow and improve his game from one year to the next.
“We’re going to see an unbelievable Ayo Dosunmu this year and a guy that has worked very, very hard. He was one of the best guards in the country last year at the end of the year. There was no doubt about that. He’s ready to pick up where he left off.”
Dosunmu is among rare company at Illinois when it comes to his AP preseason All-American honor. He’s the first in Champaign since Dee Brown was selected ahead of the 2005-06 season. Brown is also the Illini’s last All-American in general, having earned second-team honors as a senior after being a consensus first team All-American during the 2004-05 national runner-up season.
Dosunmu averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 2019-20, leading Illinois in both scoring and assists. His decision to return for his junior season, though, raised both the floor and ceiling for what the Illini might accomplish. The team’s ranking at No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25 makes that evident.
Having Dosunmu back another season could help further the program, too. Underwood has already raised his expectations for how much the Chicago native will lead the team. That includes young guards like Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo — the future Illini backcourt.
“To get a guy like that as a junior, who’s been through it all ... and done it for experience, that speaks volumes to the growth of those guys,” Underwood said. “There’s no doubt what a great role model (he is). It’s what basketball used to be back in the day. You learned from your veterans. You learned what the program was about. You learned what it took. You matured. You saw the growth. You followed their path.”
Underwood doesn’t expect Dosunmu — or senior guard Trent Frazier — to make it easy on their younger teammates either.
“Ayo and Trent are assassins,” Underwood said. “There is no play off in practice. They try to embarrass you. They don’t care how big or how good or how many stars or what you are. They try to embarrass you.
“Now that they see that’s our culture, and it’s an everyday guy thing. Now they’re trying to do it and now it becomes ultra-competitive. That spurs development and growth.”