CHAMPAIGN — Zacharie Perrin’s basketball path to Illinois is wholly different than any other player on the 2022-23 roster. Brad Underwood likes it that way.
The Illinois coach has approached roster building the same way since he took the job in March 2017.
The fewer like pieces, the better when it comes to assembling the roster puzzle.
Perrin fits that mold. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward out of Grandfontaine, France, has an exclusively European basketball background. A set of experiences that separates him from his new Illinois teammates.
“I’ve said many times the European market is a good one for us,” Underwood said Friday, a day after Perrin officially signed with Illinois. The Illini previously brought in Matic Vesel and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk directly from Europe. Vesel lasted one season before returning home to Slovenia, while Bosmans-Verdonk transferred this offseason to South Carolina after two injury-riddled years and one as a backup big.
“I love the fact those guys grow up playing in clubs,” Underwood continued about European players. “They grow up practicing a lot. Their skill set develops. There’s so many practices involved. As we get with AAU programs and get into that recruiting cycle, there’s not near as many practices. (European players) get to know their teammates, so they get very role oriented over there and their skill set is exceptional. Zach’s no different.”
Perrin’s recruitment to Illinois was a six-week process, which started with the French big man deciding he would forego signing a professional deal in France and pursue college basketball instead.
Illinois did its due diligence, with Underwood and assistant coach Geoff Alexander tapping into their European contacts.
The Illini ultimately offered Perrin and intensified their pursuit with BYU, Florida, Memphis, Texas and UCLA also in the picture.
“Basketball is kind of a small world sometimes,” Underwood said. “As guys make those decisions, we have a lot of international connections we talk to multiple times a week. ... I’ve heard a lot of very positive things from NBA scouts who have seen him play. It was a lot of recommendations. Geoff has extensive European contacts and has been over there a lot.”
Perrin’s recruitment wasn’t all that dissimilar to how the Illinois coaching staff was forced to approach roster building when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all in-person recruitment. Underwood and Co. became rather adept at breaking down film of potential prospects in the COVID shutdown. The emphasis shifted to digging deeper about Perrin’s character.
“I do think that we’ve all been very diligent,” Underwood said. “We’ve all talked to enough NBA people who see those guys throughout the course of a season. We talk to our contacts in Europe, basketball agents that see them. He was highly sought after on all those fronts. Hence, we’re excited about him.”
Perrin won’t arrive in Champaign until August ahead of the school year after spending the rest of the summer with the French U18 national team as it prepares for and then plays in the FIBA U18 European Championships in Turkey. Missing eight weeks of summer workouts on campus means Perrin will have some catching up to do when school starts.
“It’s a gradual buildup for him,” Underwood said. “His IQ is something that excites me. He’s a terrific student, but there’s still an adjustment when you’re someplace completely new and a long way from home. Fortunately for us, we have a very diverse campus that has a lot of international students. He won’t be the only one that’s going through that.”
A crucial part of Perrin’s early development at Illinois will come in his time with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. While Perrin checks in at 6-10 now, he was a 6-4 guard just three years ago before a growth spurt. Underwood also said Perrin has the frame to comfortably go from 220 to 240 pounds.
“When you grow that quickly, you’re still trying to find your body, but you see those perimeter skills,” Underwood said of Perrin. “You see him step out and shoot it. The basketball piece of a guy who grows that quickly is really exciting because you know there’s diversity and a lot of positionless basketball in his future. It’s a matter of him gaining that strength and gaining the athleticism that Fletch will help him with.”