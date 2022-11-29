CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball has the chance to accomplish a feat Tuesday night against Syracuse that’s happened only once in program history.
A victory against the Orange would be the Illini’s third straight in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The program record of four consecutive victories would be safe, though.
This year’s Challenge is the last of its kind after nearly a quarter century of pairing teams from two of the top conferences in the country against each another.
It all comes down to TV, with ESPN announcing Monday morning — on the eve of the 24th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, no less — that it was moving on next year to an ACC/SEC Challenge instead.
Both leagues have media rights deals with ESPN.
The Big Ten’s new $1 billion deal that starts next year cut out ESPN in favor of a FOX/CBS/NBC trifecta (plus streaming).
“I think it was expected,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, whose 16th-ranked Illini (5-1) will welcome coach Jim Boeheim’s Orange (3-3) for a 6:30 p.m. opening tipoff on Tuesday at State Farm Center.
“Every good thing must come to an end,” Underwood continued. “Obviously, the new media rights deal was a big part of that, I would assume. We’ll have to go find a game elsewhere then.”
That spot in the schedule that’s been filled for nearly 2 1/2 decades by an ACC opponent — most often Maryland, North Carolina, Duke and Notre Dame — could take on several different forms in the future.
There’s already a partnership between the Big Ten and Big East with the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which has one year left on its original deal.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see it continue given FOX’s investment in both conferences.
Replacing the Big Ten/ACC Challenge might mean a new partnership with a revamped Big 12 or Illinois simply filling that schedule hole itself.
“What happens, I don’t know,” Underwood said. “We’re going to set about to fill that void with another high major game and start another series.”
Illinois put together a home-and-home series with Arizona in 2019-20 and 2021-22. The second game, of course, was delayed a season by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s one way to bring a high-level opponent to State Farm Center, but the decision could be taken out of the Illini’s hands.
“Those things get out of our control,” Underwood said of the cross-conference challenges. “TV sets a lot of those. (The Big Ten/ACC Challenge) was ESPN’s event. If somebody wants to put those together, I’m not saying we’d be for them or against them. I think they’re great games. I think they’re great opportunities to play quality opponents in front of your home fans every other year.
“I think it was good for everybody involved. It was good for the ACC, I think it was great for ESPN and I think it was very good for the Big Ten.”
Coleman Hawkins is 2-0 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge after Illinois’ win at Duke during the 2020-21 season and last year’s home win against Notre Dame.
While he said he started paying attention to the series when he was in high school, playing in it delivered a different dynamic.
“Once I got here, it was more like, ‘OK, let’s go pop these teams. Pop these ACC teams,’” Hawkins said. “It’s always been fun. Even seeing the Big Ten whoop on some teams. I’ve always cheered for the Big Ten.
“It’s always been fun seeing where the conferences are at competing in the early stages, and then seeing where the teams end up later in the season. It’s always fun to see early competition between conferences.”
Hawkins said it wasn’t disappointing to see the Big Ten/ACC Challenge canceled after this season. Mostly because the Illinois junior felt like something new could be just as fun.
But it will be different without what’s become an early-season staple on the college basketball schedule since 1999.
“It was a weeklong performance for both conferences,” Underwood said. “Five nights of great, quality basketball. That’s one of the things — no matter what league you’re in — you always knew when those games were on and always paid attention because they were going to be top-flight matchups.”