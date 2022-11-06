CHAMPAIGN — Five years later and Brad Underwood still has memories of the first game he coached at Illinois.
Vivid memories.
Underwood doesn’t obsess about the charity exhibition loss at Eastern Illinois, but he hasn’t forgotten it, either.
An 80-67 defeat on Nov. 3, 2017, at Lantz Arena in Charleston spoke more about the challenge Underwood faced taking control of an Illinois men’s basketball program he felt had unlimited potential but was remarkably far from realizing it.
The 13-point Eastern Illinois victory belied how much of a blowout that game truly was in Underwood’s estimation. It was eye-opening. Humbling. All these plans Underwood had for the program seemed a little bit further out of reach.
“There’s always a starting point,” Underwood said in mid-October, while sitting in a borrowed office at the still-under-renovation Ubben Basketball Complex as work continued in his office, part of the $40 million project that is nearly done.
“That was it,” he continued. “That was it. I think it showed exactly where we were at. Now, we sit in a building that’s as nice as any place in the country with a couple championships and a Top 25 ranking. We’re heading the right direction. But if you start there and are aiming for a national championship, there are a lot of steps in between.”
Illinois has taken several of those steps in the last five years as the 2022-23 season approaches with an 8 p.m. opener against Eastern Illinois, no less, on Monday night at State Farm Center.
Those steps weren’t always pretty.
Or easy.
A rush of transfers out of the program and an internal investigation into how Underwood ran the team accompanied a 14-18 record and bottom-four finish in the Big Ten in year one. Year two stands as the worst season in program history with a 12-21 record that set a new mark for most losses in a single season by an Illini team.
The tide started turning in the 2019-20 season just in time for the onset of COVID-19 pandemic to wipe out postseason play, but Illinois responded with 24 wins and a Big Ten tournament title in the 2020-21 season and 23 wins and a Big Ten regular-season title last season.
Progress.
But not enough.
Underwood caught himself during Illinois’ media day last month when talking about that success and what the Illini had accomplished in the preceding years. His self-correction intimated that three straight winning seasons and what would have been three straight NCAA tournament appearances was worth noting but far from what he still expected from the program.
“I continue to always want to look forward,” Underwood said. “I continue to want to keep pushing the needle. I’m not satisfied. I’m not sure that exists, to be honest, but I am very, very appreciative. I think sometimes I do have to step back and say, ‘OK, we’ve done this. We’ve grown.’ It’s a result of a lot of people doing a lot of really big things to help us.”
Underwood took the Illinois job in March 2017 with a singular goal in mind. The 58-year-old Underwood — he celebrates his 59th birthday on Dec. 14 — saw the Illini as a program that could compete for and win a national championship. There were landmarks to hit in that process, like returning the team to national relevancy, but it was all in service of that larger goal.
The foundation has been set for that pursuit. Underwood has turned Illinois into a consistent winner, and the program again has a state-of-the-art training center to go with a home arena not even a decade past its own multi-million dollar renovation.
Underwood and his coaching staff had neither to sell to recruits early in his tenure and didn’t have both until this fall. Yet they were still able to recruit at a higher, more consistent level than either of the previous two Illinois coaches and staff.
“I know when it will be time to hang it up — if I ever don’t have fun and I don’t keep striving for that next thing,” Underwood said. “I came to the University of Illinois with a mindset of trying to win a national championship. We’re not there. There’s a lot of steps in that process. The first two years were hard. No doubt. Getting beat out twice in March is hard, and it’s also happened to almost every program out there.
“Those are the growing steps. I think I understand that. I don’t necessarily like them, but I know we’re capable of so much more. It’s my job to keep pushing and striving for those things. Complacency is not something I accept or allow myself to accept. We’re going to keep pushing the needle until we can position ourselves and try to play that last Monday in March or April.”
Underwood acknowledges building Illinois back into a consistent winner wasn’t easy. What he and his staff didn’t do, though, was panic. He views that process as one where they stayed true to his vision for the program.
Underwood’s willingness to adapt was crucial. So was not compromising on what he considers core tenets to building a successful program.
Underwood shares that vision in what he said can be seen as “silly sayings.” Like the idea of “Everyday guys” or “Character over characters.” Silly or not, they hold real meaning. Along with the expectation that Illinois basketball players are role models in the community and are committed academically.
“Those are all things that fit our culture,” Underwood said. “Are there certain things we look for athletically and basketball wise? Yes, but the most important thing we look for is intangibles.
“I’ve tried to just maintain the plan. I get people change. I get things change. You have to adapt and you have to be willing to adapt all the time. The only people who don’t succeed are the people who are unwilling to look at new things and change. We’ve had an unwavering idea of where we want to go, and everybody that’s come into this program and been a part of this program has helped me move that vision. I try to get people to believe that and buy into that.”
Even if it meant making decisions that could have sped up the process by forsaking the pillars of the cultural foundation.
Underwood admits patience is not his strength, but there were decisions made in recruiting, in scheduling and in how the program operated that hampered the former yet helped solidify the latter.
“There’s probably been a handful of personnel — player recruiting — decisions you look at and say, ‘Boy, that player is awfully good, yet he doesn’t fit,’” Underwood said. “We’ve had to make really hard calls and let players know they’re just not quite right for us. There’s probably a handful of things you could look back and might have worked or might not have worked but we chose to stay the course to what I believe and what I think it takes, in the overall scheme, to be successful.”
Underwood doesn’t need much external pressure to keep building Illinois’ level of success. He provides enough on himself. Selfishly, he concedes, he wants to be a national championship-winning coach. He also understands what that level of success would mean for his players and staff, the university as a whole and the fan base.
That’s why he’s still angling to turn the success of the previous three seasons into more. More Big Ten wins. More Big Ten championships. More banners to hang at State Farm Center. More NCAA tournament success.
More, more, more. Underwood is far from satisfied with where his program is entering his sixth season in charge. But he admits it’s in a much better place than it was the last time the Illini faced Eastern Illinois near the onset of another winter bursting with anticipation about what the Illinois men’s basketball team can accomplish.
“We can sell winning now, yet you’ve got to go out and prove it in this league every year,” Underwood said. “We’ve still got to play hungry. We’ve still got to play with a chip on our shoulder. That’s never going to go away, I hope, as long as I’m the coach here.”