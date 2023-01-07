CHAMPAIGN — In the immediate aftermath of Illinois men’s basketball’s 74-59 home loss to Penn State on Dec. 10, Brad Underwood spent a fair portion of his postgame press conference detailing his collective team’s shortcomings.
Especially in the leadership department.
The Illini have posted a 2-2 record since that moment and are coming off a 73-60 loss at Northwestern on Wednesday night.
Yet Underwood sang a different tune in the lead-up to Saturday’s matchup between Illinois (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) and No. 14 Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0), slated for a 12:30 p.m. opening tipoff at State Farm Center.
“In a crazy kind of way, I felt pretty good after the Northwestern game,” Underwood said on Friday. “We’re not that far away. ... Now, we’re playing really, really hard. We got that back established.”
Playing hard hasn’t led to a 100 percent rate of success in all aspects of the game since that December loss to the Nittany Lions. On Wednesday, Underwood on Wednesday expressed frustration with his players’ commitment to driving hard at the basket and playing with appropriate physicality on the offensive end.
Fewer than 48 hours later, he seemed to be feeling a bit better about what he saw from his offense versus the Wildcats.
“It’s execution. It’s rhythm,” Underwood said. “We knew exactly where we were going to get shots against Northwestern. Look at the ones we got in the first half from the corners. We made the right reads ... and we got butt-naked (looks). We couldn’t get any more-open shots than what we go there.
“You’ve got to make them, and those come from rhythm.”
Wednesday’s second half offered fewer of those right reads and more of what Underwood called AAU-style offense, “where it’s free and easy and nobody runs crap and you can just go hoop.”
Underwood used four timeouts across fewer than five minutes in the middle of the second half, when Illinois watched a 43-38 lead turn into a 64-54 disadvantage. He could be seen throughout the game getting up in his players’ faces, as is customary from Underwood, and walking along the bench firing off more instruction.
That doesn’t necessarily project to change moving forward, with Underwood acknowledging “I’m going to fight. ... That’s been who I am.”
But he also is seeing leadership growth within his roster that causes him to believe he can tone down his demonstrative sideline presence in the near future.
“When I feel like I have to lead and kind of fight them, I do that,” Underwood said. “Now, it’s getting back to, I’ve got to be the technical guy and a little more stoic, a little less animated.
“Didn’t maybe have to do it as much with Trent (Frazier), Da’Monte (Williams) and Jake (Grandison) — some guys that were here and would lead. Now, it’s getting back to we’ve got that established again.”
Forward Dain Dainja pointed out that Illinois’ roster consists of multiple freshmen and transfers who are receiving meaningful playing time. To that point, the former Baylor transfer said the Illini increasingly are meshing well together on and off the court.
“After the Missouri game, things started to change a little bit in practice,” Dainja said. “How hard we went, the stuff we did, everything was kind of different. Everybody was dialed in. And I just feel like, the past couple weeks, we’ve been more connected as a team. And that’s really been helping us.”
Underwood dropped a few names when asked which players he’s seen stepping into advanced leadership roles of late, like Terrence Shannon Jr., RJ Melendez, Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer.
“Terrence has been unbelievable,” Underwood said. “Shockingly, RJ. Tremendous, has been very vocal, and I’m extremely pleased to see that. Coleman has been, and I say this in a great way, a great voice with less emotion. That’s becoming evident. We’re starting to see Matt step into those things.
“It’s a connectivity piece that we’ve got to have, and they’re all doing that. I feel good about where our leadership is in terms of the effort and all that, and we’ve got to learn to keep doing that with execution.”