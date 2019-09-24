CHAMPAIGN — Thomas Walkup is essentially Exhibit No. 1 in any case for what a Brad Underwood coaching staff can do in regards to player development.
Underwood inherited a lightly used, not all that productive Walkup when he took the Stephen F. Austin job ahead of the 2013-14 season. The next three seasons saw the 6-foot-4 guard improve each year in almost every major statistical category, which sent the two-time Southland Conference Player of the Year to the G League’s Windy City Bulls for one season and now a pro career overseas.
That growth? Underwood hands all the credit to assistant coach Stephen Gentry, who rejoined his staff at Illinois last month. The third-year Illini coach also made a point of tying the success of Jeffrey Carroll and Jawun Evans at Oklahoma State to Gentry, who also followed him from Nacogdoches, Texas, to Stillwater, Okla.
“He’s an unbelievable teacher,” Underwood said of his new/old assistant. “He’s tremendous on the court with individual workouts. He is the ultimate, what I call, grinder. He’s relentless in the office in terms of working and his attention to detail in scouts.
“He’s a very, very intelligent guy. He’s got a great way about him with teaching, and his track record with Thomas Walkup, Jeffrey Carroll and Jawun Evans is really impressive in terms of their improvement on the court.”
Gentry said he sees his ability in player development as perhaps one of the main reasons Underwood brought him back to Champaign after an incredibly short stint in spring 2017 before he decamped to his alma mater to work for Gonzaga coach Mark Few. The new Illini assistant is already putting his skills to work with the Illinois guards, including sophomore Ayo Dosunmu.
Gentry sees room for improvement with Dosunmu. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard was Illinois’ leading scorer in 2018-19, while also ranking first in assists, second in steals and third in rebounding. The upcoming 2019-20 season is about Dosunmu doing a few things differently.
Eliminating jump passes. Playing on the ground more. Becoming a better finisher by extending higher at the rim.
“The devil is in the details,” Gentry said. “It’s just a bunch of little things. To me, it’s not just one huge ‘Aha!’ moment or area. It’s just eight to 10 small little things that we’ll attack and will help his game grow even more.”
Underwood said the Illinois players have already taken to Gentry, who spent time on the court individually working them out when he arrived on campus. Gentry’s other career stops and the players he’s worked with — including Khris Middleton at Texas A&M, Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat — have also given him some credibility with the Illini.
“I think they see how great a teacher he is, how patient he is,” Underwood said. “He’s got a background that immediately draws some attention from them. ... Our players have been very receptive, and he’s made that adjustment very smooth.”
Gentry’s interest in player development and the impact that has came early in his career when he was working for Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra as a video intern with the Heat.
“In player development, study the player, whether that’s analytics with stats and film and then kind of dial into what their strengths and weaknesses are and have a plan of how they’re going to get better,” Gentry said. “Too many times people just go to the court without a plan and without a purpose. I think the first thing is the planning. You’ve got to put in the work. You’ve got to put in the time.”
That’s his goal at Illinois. Gentry will work primarily with the Illini guards alongside fellow assistant Chin Coleman.
“We’re never settled,” Gentry said. “We’re never happy just to be where we’re at. We always want to strive to get better and better. It always goes back to that plan and having that carrot in front of the player that they can always chase after.”