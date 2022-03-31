CHAMPAIGN — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman made an initial six-year investment when he hired Brad Underwood away from Oklahoma State to rebuild the Illini men’s basketball program.
The investment grew in March 2020 with a three-year contract extension for Underwood after Illinois posted a 21-10 record and a top-four finish in the Big Ten for the first time in nearly a decade. That all followed a program-worst 12-21 record the year prior.
Underwood’s rebuild worked.
Whitman again invested in Underwood in September 2021 with a one-year extension roughly six months after Illinois won 24 games, claimed the Big Ten tournament title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
The clock was extended on Underwood’s contract again Wednesday with the announcement of another one-year extension after a third 20-win season that came with a share of the Big Ten title. The new contract, which is pending UI Board of Trustees approval at its May 19 meeting, will keep Underwood on a six-year deal and in Champaign through the 2027-28 season.
“Brad has led a remarkable resurgence of our men’s basketball program,” Whitman said in a statement. “Under his strong leadership, we have won Big Ten championships, posted one of the best three-year runs in the history of Illini men’s basketball and the Big Ten and reestablished ourselves on the national stage.
“Our work is far from finished, and Brad and I are hungry to continue on our upward trajectory next year and in the years beyond, but the foundation has been laid for sustained success long into the future. I am grateful to Brad, (his wife) Susan and the entire Underwood family for their commitment to the University of Illinois, and I couldn’t be more excited about continuing our journey together.”
Underwood’s initial six-year contract signed in 2017 paid him $2.75 million in base compensation for the 2017-18 season with escalators that would see it top out at $3.25 million in the 2022-23. That figure is the combination of base salary and additional compensation for TV, radio, education, public relation and promotional activities.
The three successive contract extensions have increased Underwood’s compensation significantly. The latest calls for an annual $300,000 increase in base compensation and a $200,000 increase in the annual retention incentive bonus.
Based on the terms of Underwood’s amended deal last fall, that should move his total compensation — the base number plus the retention incentive bonus due on May 31 in each of the next five years — to $4.6 million for the 2022-23 season. That total will grow annually to $5 million by the 2026-27 season and should top the $5 million mark in the final year of the new six-year contract that is pending UI Board of Trustees approval.
The proposed new contract will also continue to include bonus opportunities. Underwood cashed in on several during the 2021-22 season, with his total basketball-related bonus compensation reaching $260,000. The most substantial individual bonus was $125,000 for winning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Underwood is also due a $600,000 retention bonus on May 31 that will move his total compensation for the 2021-22 season to $4.36 million pending any other academic- or attendance-related bonuses.
Underwood’s buyout — the amount of money he would owe the university if he took another job — is also set to increase with his new six-year deal. The buyout increased to $8 million with the terms of Underwood’s 2020 extension, but dropped in the successive two years.
Underwood is 94-66 in five seasons at Illinois with a 55-43 record in Big Ten play. The Illini reached a second straight NCAA tournament this season, which was a first since the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. Another first: winning one of the two available Big Ten titles in consecutive seasons, with a tournament title in the 2020-21 season and a regular-season title in the 2021-22 season. The last time that happened was a five-season stretch between 2000-01 and 2004-05 where Illinois won four Big Ten regular-season titles and a Big Ten tournament title.
“We came to the University of Illinois with the vision of restoring an elite program, and the success over these last three years has only strengthened our belief in what can ultimately be achieved here,” Underwood said in a statement. “With the alignment we have from the top-down, from university administration and Josh’s outstanding leadership, to the investment by our loyal donors in providing a world-class renovated Ubben practice facility, and to our passionate fans who sell out State Farm Center every night, everything is in place for us to compete for championships.
“I’ve said this before, but on behalf of Susan and our family, I want to reiterate how thankful we are for the way we’ve been welcomed into the Champaign-Urbana and UI communities. There is simply no better place to live, no better school to represent and no better program to lead. I am honored to coach (the Illini) and look forward to the many exciting years that lie ahead for our program.”