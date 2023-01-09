CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode soon could return to practice with his Illinois men's basketball teammates.
At least that's what Illini coach Brad Underwood hopes to be the case.
Underwood said during his Monday media availability that the sophomore guard has a doctor's appointment later this week, checking on the status of his left foot.
Goode suffered a bone fracture in that foot during a scrimmage against Kansas prior to the season and underwent surgery in October to repair the injury.
"We'll see if (this week's appointment) puts him in a position to start back to practice. I hope that's the case," Underwood said. "He's worked awfully hard. Said he's pain-free. Be a nice shot in the arm to see him back in practice gear, joining our group."
Goode has yet to play this season for Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten), which will visit Nebraska (9-7, 2-3) on Tuesday. His eventual return would aid an Illini lineup that recently lost freshman guard Skyy Clark, who stepped away from the program last Friday for personal reasons.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Goode played in 28 games last season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds. But he was expected to take on a more significant role with Illinois this season following the departures of Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo, Alfonso Plummer, Da'Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison at guard.
"I asked (Goode) yesterday how his conditioning was. He feels like he's in great, great shape," Underwood said. "That doesn't mean he's in basketball shape."
Also on Monday, Illinois was not included in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Illini did receive 13 votes following Saturday's win over then-No. 14 Wisconsin at State Farm Center.
Ranked this week out of the Big Ten are Purdue (No. 3, down two spots) and Wisconsin (No. 18, down four spots). Receiving votes from the conference along with Illinois are Indiana (30), Michigan State (24), Northwestern (21), Rutgers (13) and Ohio State (9).