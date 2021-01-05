CHAMPAIGN — Seven of the 10 most frequent lineups Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood has used the past five games feature Andre Curbelo running the point.
The freshman guard’s bump in playing time with the start of Big Ten games bears that out.
Curbelo is playing nearly 25 minutes per game in Big Ten action, which is up from 19 minutes per game during Illinois’ nonconference slate. Eliminate his foul trouble against Minnesota and Rutgers — which he has with just five totals fouls in the past three games combined — and Curbelo’s influence on the 12th-ranked Illini in Big Ten play would likely be even greater than the 8.2 points, five assists and 3.6 rebounds he’s averaging.
When Underwood turns to Curbelo, though, hasn’t changed.
Curbelo has been the first Illinois guard off the bench in each of the first 11 games of the season. The last three games have seen him enter with the Illini facing a deficit and become the needed spark to get them back at least on even footing.
Curbelo’s play in helping to right the ship against Penn State, Indiana and Purdue — ultimately all wins — has only strengthened the refrain from a growing segment of the Illinois fan base. They want Curbelo to start and replace fellow freshman Adam Miller in the opening lineup.
Underwood hasn’t considered it.
“Not one second,” the Illinois coach said. “He’s really comfortable with it. He prefers that. … We’ve had probably as many decent starts as we’ve had tough ones. I didn’t mind our start as much we missed some free throws (against Purdue). Things do change a little bit with Curbelo, and he’s very comfortable in that role. So am I.”
Curbelo’s early influence on Saturday’s 66-58 win against Purdue was a little more subtle than his takeover upon entering the game against Indiana.
Curbelo pulled Illinois even with Indiana a few minutes after he entered that game by sandwiching a made jumper of his own between assists on two other Illini scores. Curbelo’s effect on the Purdue game came slower, but he still managed to jumpstart a stagnant offense, and his game-high six assists marked his fifth straight game with at least five.
“I actually like coming off the bench because you get to see what my teammates are doing wrong or what we need,” Curbelo said. “Every time I’m on the bench, I stay focused on the game. That way when I come in, I know what I’ve got to do and what we need.”
Underwood admits Curbelo’s presence on the court gives Illinois a different dimension offensively. The floor opens up when the ball is in the Puerto Rican point guard’s hands.
“You sure can’t trap him,” Underwood said. “You can’t commit two guys to him. We really haven’t faced anybody that’s been able to keep him out of the paint.”
Underwood is most comfortable — at this point of the season — with Curbelo providing that different dimension off the bench. That the 6-foot-1 freshman has shown the most comfort with getting a feel for the game before he steps in makes the decision to play him in that defined role easier.
“You’ve got to understand Curbelo is a savant,” Underwood said. “He comes up and asks me stuff after shootaround that’s like, ‘Wow, he’s really thinking.’ Because he’s watched so much film and he’s prepared, he gets a chance to see that (in games first).”
Curbelo said he feels like every player that comes off the bench has a role. His is to inject life into the Illini at both ends of the court. Offensively, he wields his unique rhythm and passing ability like a scalpel through opposing defenses. His focus is defensive improvement, with lessons learned and encouragement from veteran teammates like Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.
The slower starts against Penn State, Indiana and Purdue have opened the door for Curbelo and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who is the seventh man in what’s mostly a seven-man rotation, to flip the script.
“Every time we’re on the bench and see we’re struggling or off to a slow start we always talk,” Curbelo said. “That way when we come in, we can get better. We’ve actually been pretty slow starting, but that’s what other teammates are here for and what the bench is here for.
“We try to get everybody going. That’s kind of how we’ve been playing. We get off to a slow start, fix it and then when (Ayo Dosunmu) or Trent or Adam comes back in, they’re ready to go.”