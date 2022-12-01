CHAMPAIGN — Illinois finished Tuesday night’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Syracuse just one three-point attempt shy of the single-game program record.
The Illini launched from deep 39 times against Jim Boeheim’s vaunted 2-3 zone defense. Brad Underwood couldn’t criticize the growing number of attempts. The Illinois coach told his team to keep shooting at halftime despite a success rate of just 20.8 percent in the first 20 minutes.
They were good shots — mostly. Just not all that many makes.
That those offensive struggles didn’t have a negative effect at the other end of the court was certainly Underwood’s hope.
The Illinois staff saw some of that in the “secret” scrimmage against Kansas and again earlier in the season against Kansas City.
“That’s all we talk about,” Underwood said. “How do we win when we don’t make shots? Because it’s coming. We can only get them really good shots. We can’t make them for them, so we’ve got to figure out how to win.”
There was no defensive blowback to an inefficient offensive night Tuesday against Syracuse. Illinois held the Orange to a season-low 44 points.
Zero Syracuse players hit double digits in scoring, and veteran guard Joe Girard III was shut out completely.
It was the Illini’s most efficient defensive performance of the season and vaulted them into the top 15 nationally in that metric. The numbers back it up. Syracuse scored 0.667 points per possession, had an effective field-goal percentage of 32.4 percent and turned the ball over on 25.3 percent of its possessions.
“Illinois is a tremendous defensive team,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “They’re athletic. They’re quick. They really do a good job when they switch, and they can still get down to the post. ... We had nothing going on the offensive end. We’ve got some young guys that are trying to figure out what they have to do, and they didn’t figure it out very well (Tuesday).”
Freshman guard Judah Mintz and Girard entered Tuesday’s game as Syracuse’s top-two scorers. Mintz finished with nine points on 3-of-16 shooting. Girard took just three shots and made zero.
Contesting their looks was a scouting report priority, and Illinois delivered.
“Girard is a good guard who can really get it off,” Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. “We didn’t really allow that. We didn’t allow him to get going. Other than that, guys are kind of more catch-and-shoot guys. Just being there on the catch. Making them deck it more. Get into that press speeding them up a little bit more. It’s all a part of affecting that game.”
It didn’t take any extra effort on Illinois’ part Tuesday night at State Farm Center to do those items. And do them well.
“Really just playing hard, actually,” Illinois guard RJ Melendez said. “That’s all it takes. Not being lazy. Making sure you’re locked in every single time we have film so you know the personnel. Just executing things we practice. Just making sure we’re following what coach says.”
The shift to a full-court press has fueled Illinois’ defensive efforts so far this season.
Underwood sees his team wearing on its opponents with 94 feet of simple disruption.
Speeding them up.
Forcing the ball into non-ball handlers’ hands. Making them run offense in a short clock. Switching everything in the half court.
“Now, we’re trying to get this team to take the next step, which is just win possessions,” Underwood said. “Simplify it. We didn’t score, we better get a stop so we don’t lose that possession. That’s how you build leads. That’s how you come back from deficits. We’re doing a pretty good job of it so far.”