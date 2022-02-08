With a month left in the regular season, it’s no secret Tuesday night’s showdown featuring No. 13 Illinois at No. 3 Purdue could determine the Big Ten men’s basketball title.
On Monday night, Brad Underwood embraced the upcoming moment.
“I came here as a coach to be a part of games like this,” Underwood told Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during Underwood’s weekly radio show. “All of these players better damn well be prepared. Because that’s what we recruited them to do: be parts of these games.”
Undoubtedly, an electric, sold-out crowd at Mackey Arena will greet the Illini with hostility ahead of an 8 p.m. tipoff and a prime time slot on ESPN. After four straight wins, including a 74-57 beatdown at Indiana on Sunday, Illinois (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) isn’t overly worried about atmosphere.
But the Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) present enough problems to make crowd noise seem less important.
Led by likely NBA lottery pick Jaden Iveand a dynamic post duo of 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and 6-10 senior forward Trevion Williams, the Boilermakers boast one of the nation’s most potent offenses.
“They’re not just one of the best teams in our league,” Underwood said. “They’re one of the best teams in the country. They’ve got a tremendous arsenal on the offensive side.”
In a 96-88 double-overtime home loss to Purdue on Jan. 17, Illinois limited Ivey’s damage to 19 points on 3 of 10 shooting, forcing the 6-4 guard to score 13 of his points at the free throw line.
Illinois also contained Williams, who nearly averages a double-double with 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, holding him to 14 points on an inefficient, 6 of 18 shooting clip.
But sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic made the Illini pay for their commitment to his teammates, going 5 of 8 from three-point range and scoring 22 points.
Then there was Edey, who got the best of Illini center Kofi Cockburn on the day, scoring 20 points and snagging eight rebounds on 9 of 14 shooting. Repeatedly, he bodied up against Cockburn and was able to use his taller frame to make up for Cockburn’s strength in the post.
On the offensive end, Cockburn struggled more than usual, going 3 of 9 and scoring 10 points, while bringing in five rebounds.
This time around, Underwood’s approach will center a little more on helping Cockburn deal with Edey in the paint.
“We didn’t give (Cockburn) a whole lot of support and help,” Underwood said. “We let (Edey) catch it where he wants to catch it, on the perimeter and post-up.”
It’s unlikely anyone can completely shut down the multifacted Purdue attack, which features three likely all-conference selections and plenty of experience.
Instead, the Illini will attempt to “pick their poison,” as opponents often have to do against Matt Painter’s team.
“You can’t give them everything,” Underwood said. “We gave them everything. We gave them post-ups, Sasha and Ivey. You’ve got to be able to really fight them and take something away. We just didn’t do enough of that to win that game.”
“I’m OK with post-ups,” Underwood added. “(Edey) made a couple really hard shots, but Kofi will be better. I don’t think there’s any question about that.”
Fifth-year senior guard Da’Monte Williams echoed his coach’s confidence about dealing with opposing crowds in Big Ten play. On Saturday, thousands of red-clad, Hoosier fans did their best to knock the Illini off balance.
“Just being locked in even more,” Williams said. “I played there before. Those fans are super loud. You won’t really hear anything. We just need to stay calm, collected and together, just like we did at Indiana.”
In the recent meeting, Purdue mounted a key 17-2 run to close the first half and take an 11-point advantage into the break. Avoiding any similar momentum swings on Tuesday night will be crucial to escaping with a victory.
“They made us pay for every single mistake,” Underwood said. “Free throw blockout, gambling in the backcourt that led to a three. Little things you can’t do against really good opponents.”
No matter the result, both programs still have plenty of games to round out the regular-season schedule, including a few difficult matchups.
The Illini have looming road trips at No. 17 Michigan State on Feb. 19 and at Michigan on Feb. 27, with a Feb. 24 meeting with No. 16 Ohio State sandwiched in between. Purdue still has to play at Michigan (Feb. 10), at Michigan State (Feb. 26) and at No. 14 Wisconsin (March 1).
But whoever wins Tuesday night’s duel will become a clear conference title favorite.
“It’s fun to have games like this in February,” Underwood said. “It’s fun to have meaningful games that not only have conference (stakes) riding on them, but NCAA seed implications. It just becomes a little different.”